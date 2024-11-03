Liverpool can land in-form left-back for reduced fee as Prem minnows accept defeat

There is reportedly acceptance that Wolves won’t be able to keep Rayan Ait-Nouri, meaning that Liverpool could be able to land the wantaway defender for a cut-price fee.

Liverpool have largely kept the same side under Arne Slot than they had under Jurgen Klopp. But Slot’s desire to find his best side could see him recruit at left-back.

Indeed, he has rotated between Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas this season, with neither man able to fully make the position their own.

Amid long-term interest in Ait-Nouri, the Reds could be in with a good chance of securing that deal.

Football Insider reiterates that the club have been monitoring the Wolves left-back for some time, and state that they could be able to sign him for a cut-price fee.

Indeed, there is a reported acceptance that the Molineux outfit won’t be able to keep Ait-Nouri, leading to their stance of potentially accepting a smaller fee.

That’s amid the suggestion that the Algerian is keen to move on from the bottom-placed Premier League side, but wants to stay in the English top flight and play at the highest level possible.

Liverpool left-back pursuit clear

TEAMtalk has previously revealed Liverpool interest in Ait-Nouri, with sources in March suggesting that Jurgen Klopp had recommended him to the club as a parting proposition.

But of late, TEAMtalk has learned that the Reds are instead likely to launch a bid for Milos Kerkez, of Bournemouth.

There is an expectation at Bournemouth that it could be his final season, and they are therefore bracing for offers.

That said, it might be more likely that Kerkez is signed than Ait-Nouri, though that could change as the latter’s price tag does.

Liverpool round-up: Attacking stars in view

Slot is also keen on adding to the attacking line, especially given Mohamed Salah’s future is up in the air.

With the Egyptian set to depart at the end of the season, the Reds are said to be keen on signing Karim Adeyemi to take his place.

They are also interested in Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but Manchester United have burst onto the scene for him, potentially causing the Reds a problem.

Liverpool are also known to be scouting Premier League pair Antoine Semenyo and Bryan Mbeumo, with both in good form at the moment.

Ait-Nouri in great form

In 10 Premier League games this season, Ait-Nouri has already bettered his best tally in his career in England.

Doing so for a side who are bottom of the league shows that he could be a fantastic asset with better players around him, and one who would fit well into Liverpool’s mould of allowing their full-backs to bomb up the field and contribute to attacks.