Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a shock move for Virgil van Dijk, which has prompted Arne Slot to prioritise a new contract for the Liverpool captain, as per reports.

There will be huge changes at Liverpool this summer, as Jurgen Klopp will leave after almost nine glorious years as manager. After being rejected by Xabi Alonso and deciding against a move for Ruben Amorim, Liverpool chiefs begun negotiations with Slot to become their new head coach.

The Reds have since agreed a compensation package with Feyenoord, which means Slot will guide Liverpool in their new era.

The 45-year-old is viewed as one of the best coaches in Eredivisie and he also speaks great English, although comparisons have been drawn with under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Not only will there be a change in the dugout this summer, but Liverpool must also decide whether to offer three of their biggest stars new deals.

As things stand, Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all due to become free agents in summer 2025.

DON’T MISS – Next Liverpool manager: Five players Arne Slot could target from Feyenoord

According to the Sunday Mirror, Van Dijk’s contract situation has alerted a host of top clubs, including Klopp’s former side Dortmund.

The German giants are hoping to extend the contract of 35-year-old defender Mats Hummels, but if they are unsuccessful then they will launch an audacious move for Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk to receive Dortmund offer?

Dortmund have been joined by clubs from Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey in monitoring Van Dijk’s situation.

The Dutch star is facing a ‘crossroads’ in his career. He wants to continue playing at the top level, but he must decide whether he wants to extend at Liverpool now that Klopp is leaving.

Slot, though, has no intention of letting Van Dijk leave and has made the centre-back’s new deal a ‘top priority’ for when he arrives on Merseyside.

Even though Van Dijk is now 32 years old, Slot feels the player can continue shining in the Premier League and European competitions for several more years.

Van Dijk is certainly helped by the fact he was a late bloomer on the top stage, something he has admitted himself.

Slot will also be eager for Liverpool to tie down local hero Alexander-Arnold. Losing the hugely creative Englishman would be a severe blow for everyone involved with Liverpool, especially the fans.

While Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold could stay at Liverpool, it would not be a surprise if Salah departed. His move to Saudi Arabia, which would be worth more than £100million, would give Slot the necessary transfer funds to revamp his squad.

Plus, Salah’s touchline spat with Klopp on Saturday showed that the right winger is not happy with his situation at Liverpool.

READ MORE: SIX attackers Arne Slot could sign for Liverpool to fill potentially huge Salah void