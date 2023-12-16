Liverpool lauded for transfer of elite star who’s had ‘as big of an impact’ as Prem’s best signing

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has praised Liverpool for signing Dominik Sszoboszlai, who’s had “as big of an impact” as James Maddison.

Whether he was planning on it or not, Jurgen Klopp was forced to spend the entire summer transfer window recruiting midfielders. He’d have probably liked to have spent some of it improving the centre of the park initially.

Indeed, Liverpool’s midfield went stale last term, with the ageing nature of their players becoming evident.

But the manager’s hand was forced when Jordan Henderson and Fabinho followed out-of-contract midfielders Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out the door.

Five men walked out, and four came through the door at Anfield.

The first of which was Alexis Mac Allister, followed closely by Szoboszlai and then Wataru Endo and Ryan Graverberch at the back end of the window.

Szoboszlai got up to speed with the Premier League immediately, and has been a leader in the centre of the park, playing the most minutes of any midfielder at the club to this point in the campaign.

In fact, only Mohamed Salah has appeared more often for Liverpool this season, with Szoboszlai playing more often than the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

Robinson names Szoboszlai one of ‘best signings’

The 23-year-old has so far scored three goals for Liverpool along with three assists, with all but one of those coming in the Premier League.

As a result of his top performances at his new club, former top-flight goalkeeper Robinson believes he’s up there with the best signings in the league this summer.

“For me, Szobsozlai is one of the best signings of the season,” Robinson said on Football Daily.

“You look at the impact James Maddison has had at Tottenham at the beginning of the season, for me, Szobsozlai has had as big of an impact.”

High praise for Szoboszlai

That’s high praise given the electric start Maddison had for Spurs. Indeed, the Englishman bagged three goals and five assists in his first 11 league games for his new club before an injury sidelined him.

Tottenham were top of the league before Maddison was injured, and that they’re now fifth suggests he was a major factor in their form, and they’re missing him a lot.

Many people have suggested the Tottenham man was the signing of the summer, and it’s hard to say otherwise given his side’s fortunes with and without him.

But Szoboszlai is right up there with him, and it would not be a surprise if Liverpool suffered a similar slip if he was to be injured.

Indeed, his contribution is far greater than what can be measured in goals and assists, though it does show there too.

The Reds’ midfield could have failed to gel given so many unfamiliar faces were thrown together, but Szoboszlai is one of the main reasons things are running so smoothly, and Liverpool are top of the league.

