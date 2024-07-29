Liverpool ‘immediately rejected’ a PSV Eindhoven bid for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, and a trusted Reds reporter has clarified several key details on whether the player’s future lays at Anfield.

Van den Berg joined Liverpool from PEC Zwolle all the way back in 2019. However, fast forward to the present day and the 22-year-old has more years on Liverpool’s books (five) than first-team appearances (four).

The Dutch centre-back has spent the bulk of his time with Liverpool out on loan. His latest stint away came with Bundesliga club Mainz where Van den Berg took giant strides forward in his development.

Van den Berg was among the most accomplished performers in the centre-back position in Germany last season. The end result is Van den Berg is now courting rampant and widespread transfer interest.

No fewer than EIGHT clubs are understood to be chasing Van den Berg’s signature. What’s more, it’s been reported Van den Berg wants out of Liverpool.

However, according to the Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, there’s more than meets the eye regarding those claims.

Pearce stated that Van den Berg is actually in no rush to leave Liverpool. The real story is the player is simply desperate to play regularly and fears he won’t get that chance at Liverpool is the catalyst behind suggestions he wants out.

By contrast, if Van den Berg were promised regular action on Merseyside, he’d be more than happy to stay.

Nonetheless, there are no shortage of clubs willing to make Van den Berg a guaranteed starter for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

Among them are Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven who according to Fabrizio Romano, lodged an official bid late last week.

Liverpool laugh off tiny PSV bid; price tag confirmed

However, PSV’s lowball offer worth just €10m/£8.5m was “immediately rejected” by the Reds who value Van den Berg in the £20m-£25m range.

Given PSV’s bid was not even worth half of the bottom end of that range, it’s comes as no surprise to learn Liverpool took a dim view of the proposal.

Whether PSV will return with a new and improved offer remains to be seen. But what is clear is Van den Berg may be quietly working his way into Arne Slot’s plans.

Liverpool lost Joel Matip to free agency on June 30 and are yet to sign a replacement. The idea of plugging the gap with Van den Berg has been floated and the Dutchman has already made a big impression on his new manager in pre-season.

The Athletic revealed Van den Berg topped Liverpool’s performance charts with regards to fitness testing in the early stages of pre-season. Only when Mohamed Salah reported for duty was Van den Berg knocked off top spot.

Furthermore, the report also noted Slot and his coaching staff have been wowed by Van den Berg’s ‘maturity and technical ability in training.’

Van den Berg may yet get the nod to take Matip’s spot and prevent the need to splash the cash on a new signing.

How highly he’s rated by Slot and co would become crystal clear if a club thunders in with a bid in their £20m-£25m valuation range.

Van den Berg speaks on Liverpool exit

Van den Berg has featured heavily in pre-season with Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all unavailable following their participation at Euro 2024.

Following the 1-0 victory over Real Betis on Saturday – in which Van den Berg partnered Jarell Quansah at the back – the Dutchman clarified his transfer status and revealed his thoughts on Liverpool’s hefty price tag.

“I know in today’s market [high prices] will happen,” said the centre-back.

“For the price they want for me, hmmm… Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25million, that is a lot more.”

He continued: “Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! But it is also a compliment.

“For me, it is about playing time. If I get it here, there is no better place to be. Of course, [the price tag] is a compliment. But it makes it difficult. £20m is majorly high.

“Of course, I am here now. Liverpool is one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world. It has always been my dream.”

