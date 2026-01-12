Liverpool laughing as Crystal Palace set new Guehi transfer price after star chooses Anfield

Crystal Palace have slapped an eye-watering price tag on Marc Guehi for those wanting to do business in January like Manchester City, with all the signs now pointing towards a move to Anfield at season’s end.

Guehi will have his pick of the top clubs in 2026, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona all hopeful of bringing the England international on board.

Guehi was on course to join Liverpool last summer before his fully agreed deal fell through on deadline day. The reason behind the move’s collapse was Crystal Palace failing to sign an adequate replacement in time.

Liverpool’s deal at that time was worth around £35m, with the Reds allowing Palace to insert a 10 percent sell-on clause.

The Reds still hope to sign Guehi at the second time of asking, but would much prefer to wait until next summer, at which point Guehi will be a free agent.

The biggest threat to Liverpool’s plan comes in the form of Man City who amid injury issues at centre-half, want to sign Guehi right now.

Palace have warmed to offloading Guehi mid-season and recouping a fee. But according to the latest from The Sun, the fee they want is likely to deter City from acting.

It’s remarkably claimed that even though Guehi is six months closer to free agency and just six months away from moving for nothing, Palace are demanding £40m for a January sale.

What makes that claim even more astounding is £40m is more than Liverpool agreed to pay last summer when Guehi had a full year left on his contract.

The chances of City paying £40m are slim, and in further good news for Liverpool, Sam Lee of The Athletic claims Guehi heavily favours a move to Anfield.

Lee – who specialises in covering Man City – said: “I was told by somebody who knows what’s going on at City, but also I think probably Palace as well, he said he thinks Guehi wants to stay until the summer and he prefers Liverpool [to City] in any case.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Bradley replacement / Diomande wants Anfield / Chiesa leaving?

In other news, Liverpool fans are split when it comes to replacing the injured Conor Bradley after the full-back was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and while the chances of landing a major signing in January look bleak, one surprise answer could emerge from a forgotten Reds star.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande – who TEAMtalk understandsLiverpool have eyed as their heir to Mohamed Salah– has publicly stated hewants to join Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Juventus have been continuing their discussions over a potential return to Italy for Federico Chiesa after an Italian paper followed up Fabrizio Romano’s latest revelations with more information – but alarm bells should be ringing for the winger given an extra detail that’s filtered through.