Arne Slot's Liverpool are further along for Milos Kerkez Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are

Manchester City are reportedly admirers of Liverpool left-back target Milos Kerkez, and have held ‘initial talks’ with his representatives, but won’t engage in a bidding war.

Kerkez has performed very well at left-back for Bournemouth this season. The Hungarian has been defensively sound while also impressing going forwards.

He has two goals and six assists in the Premier League this term, including a pair of assists against last season’s champions Manchester City, and a marauding run to an inch-perfect cross in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Having starred against City, it’s little surprise the Manchester outfit has entered the race for him.

According to Football Transfers, they are ‘admirers’ of Kerkez, and have held ‘initial talks’ with his representatives.

However, there have been a couple of slips already in their pursuit, as City are not prepared to engage in a bidding war, and initial talks have left them ‘far from impressed’.

Liverpool a in good place for Kerkez

Both of those points leave Liverpool in a good place to sign Kerkez, as they seem the side to beat to his signature.

TEAMtalk has long reported our information that the left-back is a target for the Reds.

Indeed, we revealed at the beginning of April that Liverpool were taking strides to land Kerkez, and that he is their top choice for the summer.

We are aware that he’s ready to join a club where he’d fight for titles, so Liverpool would be a hard side to turn down. So with City not wanting to get into a bidding war, the Reds’ position is likely to remain a good one.

Liverpool round-up: No TAA U-turn

Trent Alexander-Arnold is due to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, with Real Madrid heavily linked for a while.

That could’ve been thrown up in the air by Real getting a new manager, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed: “Trent didn’t negotiate for a specific [Real Madrid] coach. Trent negotiated with Real Madrid and the Real Madrid proposal was for Alexander-Arnold not depending on the coach situation.”

Another Liverpool exit is likely, with Romano confirming that Darwin Nunez is “expected to leave” in the summer.

The Reds could bring in a new attacking star, as it’s reported they are preparing a ‘serious offer’ for Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

