Liverpool launch ‘first bid’ for top-class star who could replace Anfield hero

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Giorgi Mamardashvili by submitting their opening offer for the Valencia star, according to reports.

Earlier this month, surprise speculation claimed that Liverpool are monitoring goalkeeper Mamardashvili, despite already having Alisson in their squad. On Monday, though, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Arne Slot’s side are indeed interested in the quality Georgia international.

Liverpool have been weighing up whether to swoop for Mamardashvili after he indicated that he would be willing to move to Anfield this summer but spend a season or two out on loan until Alisson moves on.

Should Alisson accept a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia at some point in the future, then Mamardashvili would come in as Slot’s new No 1. It would be a great move from Liverpool as the 23-year-old is viewed as one of the best young shot-stoppers in the world.

According to the latest from the Spanish press, Liverpool have accelerated their pursuit of Mamardashvili by launching their ‘first bid’.

The exact amount of the opening offer has not been disclosed, though it has been rejected by Valencia.

All is not lost for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, however. He has been informed that Valencia are open to selling their most valuable asset if a second proposal worth €40million (£34.2m) comes in.

As such, Hughes knows exactly how much he needs to bid to strike an agreement with Mamardashvili’s current side.

Liverpool transfers: Reds accelerate Giorgi Mamardashvili chase

The reports add that the keeper’s agent has organised a meeting with Valencia chiefs to discuss the situation and try to reach an understanding.

This could see the two parties reach a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ where Mamardashvili gets a guarantee he will be allowed to join Liverpool if certain conditions are met.

Liverpool’s hunt for the top La Liga performer comes amid uncertainty over Alisson’s backup, Caoimhin Kelleher.

It recently emerged that Slot is hopeful of keeping Kelleher in his squad, as he wants to continue using two elite keepers as Jurgen Klopp did, though Liverpool officials are ready to grant the 25-year-old his wish and sell him.

Kelleher no longer wants to warm the bench for Alisson and is eager to play on a regular basis in the Premier League. Clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic have been linked with Kelleher, but no side has come close to landing him so far.

