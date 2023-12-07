Liverpool launch move for Dutch forward who’s available in mind-boggling bargain

Liverpool have made an approach for a young Benfica winger who could be available for a bargain sum, though two European sides have matched their move, according to a report.

The Reds’ forward line is brimmed with top tier talent and many are only now entering the prime of their careers.

Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are all aged 27 or under. Mohamed Salah is 31, though the Egyptian has shown no signs of slowing down despite being the wrong side of 30.

Harvey Elliott has also shone in limited opportunities this season, though Salah’s presence on the right flank ensures Elliott has mainly been deployed in midfield. 18-year-old wonderkid Ben Doak has also been blooded in the Europa League.

But despite Jurgen Klopp’s embarrassment of riches, Football Insider state Liverpool have initiated a move for Benfica starlet, Kyanno Silva.

FI claim the Reds ‘have made an approach’ for the 18-year-old left-footer who primarily operates on the right side.

Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta have also taken note of Silva’s rapid rise. Per FI, they too have made enquiries into the Benfica man and will provide stiff competition for Liverpool.

Silva rose through the youth ranks of Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam before joining Portuguese side Benfica in 2021.

He signed a three-year contract at the time which will expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

As such, and if no new deal is agreed, FI note Silva ‘could be available for minimal compensation if he sees out his contract.’

Silva has impressed for Benfica’s Under-23s this season and has been capped at Under-19 level for the Netherlands.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham among five chasing outstanding Lille pair who’ve driven scouts wild

Salah still wanted in Saudi, but Silva won’t replace him

In the event Salah were to be successfully lured to Saudi Arabia at season’s end, Silva would add depth to Liverpool’s right wing corps.

However, given he’s very much in the infancy of his career, he obviously would not be viewed as Salah’s direct replacement.

Al-Ittihad verbally bid £150m for Salah in the off-season and various outlets have declared they’ll bid again in January.

Liverpool are expected to rebuff any and all approaches, though all bets are off come the summer.

Salah will turn 32 in June and will have entered the final year of his Liverpool deal at that time.

DON’T MISS: Klopp told Liverpool have to sign quality right-back with three new positions suggested for Alexander-Arnold