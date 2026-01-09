Liverpool launch stunning Tottenham raid as Romano doubles down on fan favourite’s sale

A stunning report claims Liverpool have made a Tottenham star a ‘major target’, while Fabrizio Romano has doubled down on claims fan favourite Federico Chiesa CAN leave this month, and there’s troubling updates on the futures of Marc Guehi and Arne Slot.

Central defence is unquestionably the area of Liverpool’s squad with the most question marks right now.

Virgil van Dijk is deep into his 30s, Ibrahima Konate is out of contract in the summer, Joe Gomez is rarely fit, and Giovanni Leoni is sidelined with an ACL injury.

As such, Liverpool have quickly wrapped up a triple coup this month when adding three young centre-backs to their ranks.

However, reports now claim Liverpool want a more readymade addition who’ll make an instant impact and they’re looking at Tottenham…

Liverpool make Van de Ven ‘major target’

According to Hooligan Soccer, Liverpool have now taken a shine to Van de Ven and have made the Netherlands international central defender a ‘major target’.

The report has claimed that Liverpool are ‘desperate to sign a new centre-back’, noting the age of Van Dijk (34) and Konate having a poor season.

It has been further claimed that, should Van de Ven leave Tottenham, then he would either want to play for another Premier League side or Real Madrid.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 27 that Tottenham are ready to hand Van de Ven a new contract that will see his current wages double.

But if Liverpool do thunder in with a tempting bid, there’s no guarantee Van de Ven will stick around to sign it.

Federico Chiesa to Juventus?

Elsewhere, and despite The Athletic’s claims Liverpool have received no contact from Juventus for Federico Chiesa, Fabrizio Romano is insistent a deal IS there to be made.

The only catch is Liverpool want any agreement to have a permanent solution attached, be that a loan with an obligation to buy or an outright sale.

Romano said on his Italian language YouTube channel: “I also wanted to add something about Federico Chiesa.

“We learned this week that Juve had expressed their intention to Liverpool and their agents to begin negotiations.

“We also told you about the player’s openness and then Liverpool’s intention to enforce their terms.

“This intention remains, in the sense that Liverpool, despite Federico Chiesa’s zero minutes last night against Arsenal, continue to insist that, in terms of numbers, in such a long season, with so much competition and, above all, injuries for Liverpool, releasing Chiesa is something Liverpool currently have no intention of doing, unless a significant offer arrives, and then Liverpool insist on a permanent transfer or an obligation to buy.

“Juve continue to remain on an initial loan, evaluating the possibility of proposing something more creative, perhaps including a conditional obligation.

“Today, Liverpool want a guaranteed obligation.”

Chiesa – a fan favourite at Anfield – has never been able to convince Arne Slot during his 18 months at Anfield. His exit wouldn’t ruffle any feathers with Slot, though it would go down like a lead balloon with the Reds faithful.

Liverpool’s Guehi nightmare

Liverpool’s quest to sign Marc Guehi is becoming increasingly complicated, and it’s in large part due to their approach to the situation.

Liverpool do want to sign the Crystal Palace centre-back who is out of contract next summer, but they’d rather wait until season’s end.

Man City, meanwhile, are desperate to sign Guehi right now and won’t hesitate to bid this month, even though Guehi is mere months away from free agency.

Arsenal too have entered the frame, though like Liverpool, they would rather wait until the summer.

The latest on Guehi’s increasingly complex situation can be found here.

Four Slot replacements identified

Finally, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has learned of four names Liverpool have shortlisted as part of ‘contingency plans’ to replace Arne Slot.

Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi, Andoni Iraola and Francesco Farioli are all in Liverpool’s thinking if they decide Slot’s race is run.

