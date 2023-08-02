Liverpool leapfrog Bayern for stunning Real Madrid raid, as Ancelotti clears deck for Mbappe

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Aurelien Tchouameni if it helps land Kylian Mbappe this window, and a report claims it’s Liverpool who could beat Bayern Munich to the Frenchman’s signature.

Mbappe’s future is coming under the microscope after the PSG megastar entered the final year of his contract. Mbappe’s deal contained a player option for an extra 12 months. However, the deadline for activating that option came and went on July 31 without Mbappe extending his stay.

As such, the onus is now on PSG to find a buyer or they’ll run the risk of losing arguably the world’s best player for nothing next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated PSG believe Mbappe has struck a secret agreement to join Real Madrid as a free agent in 2024.

That is worst case scenario for PSG, and as such, it came as no surprise to see the French giant accept Al Hilal’s world record bid of £259m a fortnight ago.

However, Mbappe refused to engage in talks over personal terms with Al Hilal. Instead, the Saudi Arabian side turned their attention to Victor Osimhen and according to our sources, Harry Kane is next in their sights.

In any case, a fresh report out of Spain (as cited by the Liverpool Echo) claims Real Madrid might bite the bullet and remove all doubt by moving for Mbappe this window.

That would certainly please PSG, while Mbappe would secure his dream move a year early and Real would land their Karim Benzema replacement without having to wait a year.

But having already spent big on Jude Bellingham, it’s claimed a sacrifice would be required to fund the colossal outlay.

To that end, a Tchouameni exit that was once ‘impossible’ is now deemed ‘possible’.

Liverpool get Tchouameni second chance

Liverpool bid for the French destroyer last summer, though once Real came calling, the Frenchman only had eyes for Madrid.

Real forked out around €80m and per the report, would demand they break even. At current exchange rate, €80m equates to £68.8m.

Tchouameni is deemed ‘expendable’ thanks to the laundry list of high quality options manager Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal.

Indeed, Bellingham has been added to a star-studded midfield corps that already contained Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

The report adds it’s Liverpool and Bayern Munich who are the main admirers of Tchouameni. However, it’s the Reds ‘in particular’ who would be more capable of presenting a ‘formal offer very soon’.

While not stated, it stands to reason Bayern would struggle to afford the twin signings of Tchouameni and top target Harry Kane. Bayern remain hellbent on landing the Tottenham talisman and are prepared to break their transfer record to do so.

One drawback affecting any Liverpool pursuit of Tchouameni is their lack of Champions League football this season. The report labels this a ‘significant handicap’ that could hamper any negotiations with the player.

In any case, if Real are serious about signing Mbappe in August, Tchouameni may well be the player turfed out to free up funds.

If Liverpool moves for the likes of Romeo Lavia and Andre don’t bear fruit, their Tchouameni interest may well re-ignite.

READ MORE: Spectacular Leeds raids on Man Utd and Liverpool gather pace, as Farke gets thumbs up from Ten Hag