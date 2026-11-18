Liverpool have learned whether they’ll be able to sign Ronald Araujo early, as well as the price tag of Martin Zubimendi following contact for an Arsenal move.

The Reds are within the Premier League top four, and they’ll hope to end the season there. Some of their summer signings have begun to hit form, and more additions are being linked.

The main man on the Liverpool shortlist is already at the club: Araujo.

Loaned in from Barcelona at the beginning of the campaign, the Anfield outfit have loved having the defender in their side.

Barcelona won’t let Ronald Araujo go early

Though there’s a £43million option for Liverpool to buy Araujo in the summer, there have been suggestions that the Reds would like to expedite the transfer.

But Barca sporting director Deco has essentially stated a winter transfer won’t happen.

He said in a radio interview: “Ronald Araujo and Liverpool? It’s a matter for next summer. I’m happy with him.

“He’s a leader, we have a good relationship, and we respect his decision. The main thing is seeing him happy, if he decides to stay at Liverpool and everything continues this way, we’re fine and we’ll be happy because it worked out for him.

“A little bit of money wouldn’t hurt either…”

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Martin Zubimendi price set

After TEAMtalk sources revealed Liverpool had been approached by intermediaries over a move for Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi, the price the Gunners would accept would be revealed.

Indeed, a report has stated a €70million (£58m) offer would be enough to take the Spaniard.

For his part, Zubimendi is said to be considering leaving the Emirates.

Further to that, he’s open to joining any elite club – so Liverpool might be in a good spot, though Real Madrid have also been approached.

Alejandro Balde going nowhere

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been approached by the agent of Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, Jorge Mendes, who’s told them it will take only £33million (€40m) for the Spanish side to accept his exit.

However, club directors Deco and Bojan have stated there are no plans to sell the defender.

Deco said: “Balde won the League with Xavi, he stayed as a fantastic player. In the end, those are dynamics and moments, and that doesn’t mean he can’t play again tomorrow. Players have the ability to transform, especially when you’re young. He has shown what he is capable of.

“Then there’s the player part, but he hasn’t told us he’s not happy, that’s not the case.”

Bojan added: “Balde is a fantastic lad. I have a good relationship with him, as with everyone. His situation is uncomfortable, and you suffer because he wants to play. He’s one of our own, and there’s an emotional component to it, and he remains an important player for the club.

“In football, there are periods when you play more or less, and you always have to be ready. He has to work hard, and that’s what he’s doing. We have no intention of selling him in January.”