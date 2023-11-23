Liverpool learn chances of signing teenage Barcelona target in January as agent gives Klopp big incentive

Jurgen Klopp will likely have to wait a little while longer to sign Patrick Dorgu, the star the Liverpool boss has outlined as the long-term heir to Andy Roberton, after the Danish star’s club made a big claim over his future.

Reds boss Klopp was handed the unenviable, though much-needed, task of rebuilding his midfield over the summer, with six stars departing from Anfield over the course of the summer. Thankfully, though the captures of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo for a combined £145.2m appears to have breathed new life into their tired-looking engine room.

Next on Klopp’s agenda is the rebuilding of Liverpool’s defence, though, thankfully, the need for reinforcements in that department will not be anywhere near as drastic as needed in midfield.

Top of the Liverpool boss’ wanted list is a new centre-half to replace Joel Matip, with the long-serving former Cameroon international set to depart Anfield as a free agent next summer.

Klopp has a couple of options wanted in his place, though our exclusive confirmed that Sporting Lisbon star, Goncalo Inacio, was fast emerging as Liverpool’s No 1 target.

The German, however, is also planning to sign a long-term heir to Robertson in the not-too-distant future. The Scot has proved, pound for pound, to be one of Klopp’s best signings at Anfield, having been a regular in the side now for over six seasons and having clocked up 275 appearances for the club and averaging a goal contribution every 4.37 outings.

Also boasting a win percentage record of 65.45%, the £8m fee Liverpool paid to Hull back in summer 2017 has proved an absolute bargain.

READ MORE ~ Comparing every PL side’s current position to their squad cost: Liverpool significantly overperforming

Liverpool interest in Patrick Dorgu waved away

Klopp did, of course, sign Kostas Tsimakas to provide cover and competition for Robertson, though it’s become evident over the past year or so that the Greek is not cut out to be Roberton’s long-term heir.

To that end, Klopp was earlier this month linked with a move for talented Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has established himself as one of the best left-backs / left wing-backs in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool also hold a well-documented interest in 19-year-old Lecce star Dorgu, who has been making serious waves in Serie A.

A player first earmarked by Reds scouts at the very start of 2023, Dorgu has impressed with a series of excellent displays for Roberto D’Aversa, with the coach putting his faith in the Danish star this season.

Having made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, interest in the Denmark U21 cap is growing with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City among the sides taking an interest and deploying scouts to check on his progress.

However, it is Liverpool who reportedly lead the charge and reports in Italy have stated the Reds are considering a move as early as this January in a bid to see off the competition for the player.

Lecce sporting director Stefano Trinchera is adamant the club’s prized asset will not be allowed to leave.

“Dorgu is making waves and the more time passes, the more his value increases,” he told Pianeta Lecce.

“In January he will remain with us.

“It is too early to make considerations about his future, but Dorgu is now being watched by major European clubs. I wouldn’t talk about the price tag of a boy who is growing day by day.”

Dorgu agent admits interest in Liverpool target is growing

Dorgu’s agent clearly knows he has a huge talent on his hands and has revealed he has fielded interest in his client from several top sides across Europe.

Providing an update on the player, Kingsley Ogbodo told SportItalia: “Interest is [coming] from many sides. England, Spain, Germany…

“From different countries they try to contact me.

“When the time comes [to transfer clubs] we will know what to do.

“He is young and we want him to develop calmly and waiting for the right moment, which will come. That is certain.”

While a move for Dorgu looks unlikely to go through in the winter window, Liverpool may wish to prioritise his signing by the time the summer window rolls around.

Robertson is still only 29 and still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Anfield deal, so talk of his demise is certainly premature.

However, the 67-times capped Scotland captain will be 32 by the time that agreement expires, so planning for a future beyond him can be no bad thing either.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool to push through fifth-biggest signing ever as Klopp finally ends pursuit for second target