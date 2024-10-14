Liverpool are reportedly giving serious consideration to the signing of a new left-back in January with Benfica making clear their asking price for Alvaro Carreras and amid claims Arne Slot is keen to bring the Spanish left-back back to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old moved to Benfica over the summer following an initial loan and after he failed to make the breakthrough at Manchester United. But the Red Devils’ decision to let him move on for just €6m (£5m, $6.5m) now looks extremely circumspect owing to the long-term issues they faced themselves in the position over the last 18 months.

Having spent time on loan at Preston North End and Granada while on United’s books, though, it will perhaps have surprised Old Trafford chiefs at just how good the left-back – now going by his full name Alvaro Fernandez Carreras – has become since moving to Portugal.

He has excelled under the management of Bruno Lage, becoming a regular in their side and shining bright for the Portuguese giants in the Champions League this season.

Now, though, they face a battle to retain Carreras’ services just a matter of months after making his signing permanent.

And while United have been linked with a move to bring the player back to Old Trafford, reports in Spain last week claimed his form had alerted both Barcelona and Real Madrid over his abilities and having made the Spain Under-21s star a future target.

Over the weekend, though, Carreras was linked instead with a surprise move to Liverpool. It was claimed Carreras was a player that Slot admired and one he saw as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson, who at 30 years old, is now no longer quite at the same level he was under Jurgen Klopp.

Now according to Portuguese outlet O Jogo have been well aware of the Reds’ interest in their star, though have made clear that any deal must see them match the €50m (£41.8m, $54.6m) clause in his contract.

Liverpool also see Bournemouth star as Robertson heir

Per the report, Liverpool scouts were in attendance recently to see Carreras shine bright for Benfica in their impressive 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid and have now been convinced the 21-year-old would be ideally suited to their system.

And with Kostas Tsimikas only ever seen as squad cover and not good enough to claim the shirt for himself regularly, it’s reported that Slot very much views the 21-year-old Spaniard as the perfect long-term heir.

However, Benfica’s demand for his full asking price could be seen as problematic and Slot and Co are also weighing up alternatives too.

Indeed, they have also been closely monitoring Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, who has proved one of the best left-backs in the Premier League in recent times.

In addition, we have consistently reported Liverpool are also firm admirers of Bournemouth’s Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez, who has caught the eye since moving to the south coast from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023.

Having also been watched by Manchester United and Arsenal, our sources have informed us that the Cherries are anticipating offers for the 21-year-old either in the winter window or certainly by next summer, and with Hughes, who brought the player to the Vitality Stadium from the Eredivisie side, very heavily considering signing the player for the second time in his career.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Alisson exit latest / another Benfica star linked

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are distancing themselves from links to Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian has proved an absolute rock for the Reds since he arrived from Roma in summer 2018, with some suggesting he deserves to be recognised as the greatest-ever Liverpool goalkeeper.

But with the Reds this summer agreeing to the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Alisson’s long-term successor in the Anfield goal has already been secured.

To that end, sources have informed us that Alisson will now weigh up his future at Anfield come the end of the season, with Bayern Munch among the sides potentially looking into his signing.

However, the Bundesliga giants now have an alternative plan in mind after it was claimed Alisson was not on their wishlist.

Elsewhere, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha state Liverpool are magnifying their interest in Fernandez’s fellow Benfica teammate, Orkun Kokcu.

Slot knows Kokcu well from his time at Feyenoord and the Turkish playmaker would be viewed as competition – or potentially even an upgrade – on Dominik Szoboszlai.

Finally, Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Roma goalkeeper, Mile Svilar. The stopper would be signed as Liverpool’s de facto replacement for reliable back-up Caoimhin Kelleher who wants to become a regular starter elsewhere.

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras career timeline

2007 – Joins the Racing de Ferrol youth system at the age of four.

2012 – Moves to the Deportivo La Coruna academy.

2017 – Aged 14, signs for the Real Madrid academy.

September 2020 – Joins Manchester United’s academy.

2021 – Plays in all three of Man Utd U23s’ games in the EFL Trophy, earning experience against senior sides.

October 2021 – Makes his international debut with Spain’s U19 side.

April 2022 – Named on the bench for a Premier League match for the first time, but fails to make his debut.

May 2022 – Named as Man Utd’s Under-23 Player of the Season.

July 2022 – Joins Championship side Preston North End on a season-long loan.

May 2023 – Named Preston’s Young Player of the Season after playing 42 times.

September 2023 – Returns to his native Spain to join Granada on loan, and soon after makes his Spain U21 debut.

January 2024 – Joins Benfica on loan after being recalled from his spell at Granada.

February 2024 – Makes his Europa League debut with Benfica.

April 2024 – Scores his first senior goal for Benfica.

May 2024 – Earns a permanent contract at Benfica, leaving Man Utd for €6m.

September 2024 – Makes his Champions League debut.