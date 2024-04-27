Liverpool learn exactly how Slot is ‘different from Klopp’ as Kuyt tells fans what to actually expect

Liverpool must prepare themselves for a change of style when Arne Slot takes over from Jurgen Klopp as manager and former forward Dirk Kuyt has given some insight on exactly how.

Slot is set to become Liverpool’s first new manager since 2015 when Klopp steps down at the end of the season. Liverpool will pay Feyenoord compensation to appoint the Dutchman, who won the Eredivisie title last season.

It will be Slot’s first experience of managing a club outside the Netherlands, let alone in the Premier League. After previous links with Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim, Liverpool are now preparing for the Slot era.

Not exactly a household name in England, the 45-year-old’s principles have been explained by former Liverpool and Feyenoord star Kuyt in an interview with The Athletic.

“What people like most in Holland, where his reputation is so high, is that he has his own vision, his style of play,” Kuyt explained.

“Nowadays managers always get compared. Is it the Jurgen Klopp style? Is it the Jose Mourinho style? Is it the Pep Guardiola style?

“The answer is that Slot has his own style. He doesn’t copy anyone. He knows exactly what he wants and he believes in it.

“It’s attractive, attacking football. He likes to play an aggressive defence, high intensity, with the game played in the opponent’s half, but it’s his way. It’s different from Klopp but a lot of the principles are the same.”

While there may be a period of adjustment, Kuyt is confident that Slot’s style will go down well with the Liverpool faithful.

“Following in the footsteps of Jurgen isn’t easy but Arne will do it his own way and give everything to make the club successful. He’s determined and driven with a lot of self-belief,” Kuyt said.

“His style of play is exactly what Liverpool supporters love to see at Anfield.”

How will Slot’s Liverpool cope in transfer market?

Before Slot’s first competitive games as Liverpool manager, there will be an important transfer window to get up and running.

While Feyenoord were more of a feeder club, Liverpool are nearer the top of the food chain when it comes to transfers. However, they are at risk of losing some players this summer too.

Indeed, there is pressure regarding the contract situations of Mohamed Salah and others.

Whatever happens, Kuyt has pointed towards how Slot’s work with Feyenoord has proven he can keep a club moving forwards.

“Before his second season, he lost a lot of key players,” Kuyt explained. “Top scorer Luis Sinisterra was sold to Leeds United, Tyrell Malacia went to Manchester United, Marcos Senesi to Bournemouth and Fredrik Aursnes to Benfica.

“Arne effectively had to build a new side. People doubted the new players who arrived and said he would need time to get things right, but he proved them wrong. Outperforming Ajax and PSV to become champions was unbelievable because nobody expected that at the start of the season.

“Before this season, he lost Orkun Kokcu to Benfica but they still won the KNVB Cup and will finish second behind PSV, who have a really strong squad.”

The squad he is about to inherit at Liverpool is even stronger, but will take some shaping over the crucial next few months.

