Liverpool have been blessed with the qualities of Scottish left-back Andy Robertson since 2017, when he joined after impressing at Hull City.

He has since joined the elite club of players to surpass 50 Premier League assists, and has been part of a trophy-winning side on eight occasions with the Reds. But of late, his form has not been at the level it once was.

Robertson has shared left-back responsibilities more than ever this season, suggesting Liverpool could soon move onto a younger player entirely.

Here, TEAMtalk looks into eight left-backs who could be signed at Anfield.

Milos Kerkez

Bournemouth’s left-back is in just his second season in England, but has shown his qualities throughout his time, so much so that Liverpool quickly identified him as a good option a while back.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds are particularly keen on Kerkez, seeing him as a perfect competitor for Robertson. Sources have stated Bournemouth expect bids could come in January, with a £40million bid standing between Liverpool and the Hungary international.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Another left-back TEAMtalk is aware the Reds have taken a shine to, Wolves’ Ait-Nouri is already in his best season in terms of attacking production.

He and Kerkez faced off in the Premier League of late, and though Wolves were on the losing side (4-2), Ait-Nouri came out of the contest in a good light. It has been suggested he could be available for a cut-price fee, which could give that move more legs than some.

How Ait-Nouri (left column) and Kerkez (right column) compared in the game between Wolves and Bournemouth

Antonee Robinson

In the highest-rated season of his career as per Whoscored, Robinson told the outlet he had changed his outlook to be more “aggressive” when defending. A player who sets himself targets for goals and assists per season, he fits the mould of an attacking Liverpool full-back.

Links with the Reds have been evident for months, and it’s suggested they could look to sacrifice Kostas Tsimikas for the Fulham man. Given Robinson’s form, as one of the highest-rated full-backs in the Premier League right now, it’s not unlikely that Liverpool’s push will get stronger.

Leif Davis

A whopping 35 assists in League One (14) and then the Championship (21) in the last two seasons put Davis on the map, and continuing to impress on the front foot after reaching the Premier League with Ipswich placed him on Liverpool’s radar.

The Reds are said to be impressed with how he has coped with the step up. That said, Davis is not yet the finished product, and some of the other more experienced Premier League players seem to be higher on their list right now.

Alphonso Davies

One of the most sought-after left-backs in the world given he’ll be out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer, Liverpool have been told Davies “ticks every box” for them.

They have also been said to have a genuine ambition to sign the Canadian, but with competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, it might be that they’re more likely to focus on other targets, while keeping him on the back burner.

Daniel Svensson

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have been left seriously impressed with Swedish international Svensson. Also capable as a left midfielder and a central midfielder, there’s little surprise he’s being courted.

But there is also interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, while it’s been suggested that a move to the likes of Brighton and Brentford could be better for the 22-year-old before he is to ascend to the highest level.

David Raum

Raum was said to be high on Arne Slot’s radar early in the manager’s Liverpool tenure, and the 26-year-old, who has more than 30 goals and assists in the Bundesliga, is a similar player to Robertson.

United could once again give the Anfield outfit competition though, with a report suggesting they opened ‘concrete’ talks about the possibility of signing Raum.

Jorrel Hato

A player who can cover two positions, left-back and centre-back, Hato is viewed as a ‘generational talent’ and one that Liverpool have had their eye on.

The Ajax man – also on Arsenal’s radar – has featured most often on the left of late. Virgil van Dijk has endorsed the signing of the 18-year-old, who is already a full international in the same side as the Liverpool man, and it’s believed the Reds would like for him to play centre-back for them.

That’s not to say he could not also cover the left-back position if required, given he is seemingly as adept on the left as he is in the centre.

