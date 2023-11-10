Liverpool left red-faced with Man City laughing as Klopp failed to convince Citizens star to join

Liverpool have been left red-faced as reports that they were given ‘explicit permission’ to speak to Jeremy Doku but failed to convince him to move have surfaced.

Doku made a £55.5million move to Manchester City in the summer, and has quickly found his feet. Indeed, his electric pace and direct attacking nature is proving a nightmare for defenders both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Doku has been directly involved in nine goals in all competitions so far. That includes a frankly ridiculous display in a 6-1 Premier League win against Bournemouth, when he scored one goal and assisted four times.

Indeed, City are very much reaping the rewards of having the Belgian in their ranks.

A report has surfaced suggesting that it could’ve been another Premier League side enjoying the benefits of having Doku in their ranks: Liverpool.

Indeed, Het Laatste Nieuws has detailed how the Reds had the opportunity to sign him earlier on in his career.

Liverpool failed to convince Doku to join

In 2018, when Doku was a youngster coming through the ranks at Anderlecht, he had a number of top clubs watching him.

The list included: Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Ajax and PSV, all of which were trying to ‘seduce’ him.

However, Liverpool were best placed to convince him to move, as they apparently had ‘explicit permission’ from Anderlecht to ‘negotiate’ with the winger.

It’s said that they offered him a house, and set out their plans regarding the school he’d attend, and his contract details.

Doku was also apparently given a tour of Anfield as well as Liverpool’s training facilities, and the ‘big guns’ were rolled out to convince him to move, including manager Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, and Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

The report states that Doku’s father was sold on the move, but the winger himself was convinced to remain with Anderlecht and continue to develop with them.

Doku could make up for lost time

While he could therefore have been involved in a number of triumphs at Liverpool – though there’s no guarantee he’d have been heavily involved in them – he then moved to Stade Rennes, before making the move to City this summer.

He’s flying high at the Etihad, with the Citizens currently top of the Premier League and their Champions League group, having won every game in Europe so far this season.

After a treble win last season, there’s no reason to suggest City can’t follow that up with more trophies this campaign.

That would mean immediate success for Doku, and he’d likely be unbothered at the fact he could have already won some trophies with Liverpool had he moved there.

