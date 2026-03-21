Liverpool legend declares Salah is FINISHED as Reds prep FIVE winger transfers

Graeme Souness insists it’s game over for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, and multiple sources state the Reds are gearing up for two signings and three sales in the winger department.

A cursory glance at Salah’s numbers this year might suggest claims he’s on a steep and irreversible decline are overblown. The Egyptian has bagged 19 goal contributions in 34 matches, which compares exceedingly favourably to Bukayo Saka’s 16 goal contributions in 41 matches, to give just one example.

However, those actually watching the matches and looking beyond the stats – of which Reds icon, Graeme Souness, is one – can see Salah’s game is not at the level we’re accustomed to seeing.

And according to Souness when speaking to the Daily Mail, the upcoming summer should see Liverpool and Salah part ways before the winger tarnishes his legacy.

The Scot explained: “What happens, in my opinion and in my experience, is your career happens one of two ways. When you get to that sort of 33-34 age area, it’s either falling off a cliff, or it’s a slow decline. I think Salah is the former.

“I went to see the very first game of the season, the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, and I was sitting next to my young son, I said, “I don’t know what’s wrong with him?” And then I thought, maybe he needs half a dozen games to get up to speed.

“But he’s never improved. His numbers tell you that. His numbers are way down, and he is the single biggest reason why Liverpool are having an indifferent season.

“Because within that group of players, there’ll be some that are feeling the pain, some are feeling the negativity that’s around the place, and they’re not responding very well to it.

“And when you’re in that position, you need big players to stand up and be counted. And I think that’s been a bit of a shock to Liverpool supporters, the manager and coaching staff, that those guys have not done that.”

Souness doubled down on his claims, adding: “His best is behind him now, there’s no doubt about that. The first person to know that is yourself, and it happens to everyone. I don’t see the same sparkle.

“I think if you’re looking for the single biggest reason (for Liverpool’s shaky form), it’s because he’s not been getting the numbers.

“He’s been for six, seven years the Liverpool go-to man. He has completely changed games when it wasn’t going their way, and he has scored a ridiculous number of goals every season. He’s a great – a Liverpool great – but his best season is behind him.”

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Liverpool’s monumental winger overhaul

The Saudi Pro League remain as steadfast as ever in their efforts to sign Salah despite his advancing age.

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And according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, Salah isn’t the only winger who could take flight.

Intermediaries have begun to shop the much-maligned Cody Gakpo around. Interest in the Dutchman is widespread, with Tottenham among the numerous clubs circling.

What’s more, the Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele, recently declared Federico Chiesa is ‘almost certainly leaving’ Liverpool in the summer too.

With a trio of exits on the cards, multiple additions will be required to coincide with Rio Ngumoha being handed a more prominent role in the team.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is Liverpool’s No 1 target for the right wing. On the left, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon is fast emerging as the big prize…

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