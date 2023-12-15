Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to fix problem position that could yield Premier League title glory

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to fix the one problem position that could lead the club to Premier League title glory again.

The Anfield outfit currently sit top of the table, a point ahead of Arsenal going into this weekend’s fixtures, with Liverpool facing bitter rivals Manchester United on Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

Klopp’s men are now unbeaten in nine league matches and have shown their winning mentality by snatching late victories over Fulham and Crystal Palace in recent outings.

Liverpool‘s start to the season has taken many by surprise, given how much of a rebuild that took place over the summer.

The Reds have a virtually new midfield after Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita left in the summer to be replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

But, despite his old side winning 11 of their 16 Premier League outings so far, Carragher is still not convinced by their title chances – unless they can add quality defensive midfielder in the January window to hep balance the side.

“Liverpool are top of the league and I am not really sure how,” Carragher wrote for the Daily Telegraph. “The league table says one thing but my eyes tell me something else. The balance of the team is still not quite right, and it is hard to imagine it will be without a ready-made defensive midfielder.”

He added: “The much talked about new midfield is not fully functioning yet, the trio of Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch impressing in moments rather than in back-to-back fixtures.

“For Liverpool to maintain their position at the top, that has to change and the additions must raise their level from promising and occasionally good to consistently outstanding. A decision may be looming in January regarding a top number six. If there is one out there, why not push for it now rather than wait?”

Klopp keeping January cards close to his chest

At this stage, it appears that Klopp’s focus is on adding another centre-back to his ranks rather than a midfielder, especially after Joel Matip’s season-ending injury. Indeed, the likes of Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi are known to be on the club’s radar.

However, Klopp, also some managers tend to do, has played down the chances of signing another centre-back.

He said: “You always talk about transfers like it is the easiest thing in the world. They all cost money, it must be the right player. We still have four centre-backs. Tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-half. Tell me one.”

“Is it now perfect? As long as we can go with those four [centre-backs]. If not, then it will be a bit more tricky with the amount of games coming up. It was never wonderland when you bring a world-class centre-back until the other one is fit again.

“As long as other clubs don’t put them under the Christmas tree for us and say, ‘Take it and use it for as long as you need it’… I didn’t really think about it yet because it was only five days since we had that problem. I don’t think so, to be honest.”

