Liverpool legend Ian Rush has warned the club against making three potentially huge transfer errors this summer as the new era under Arne Slot starts to take shape.

The Reds have yet to make a signing for Jurgen Klopp’s successor as the Dutchman weighs up the players he currently has at his disposal.

That is expected to change, however, with Liverpool thought to be closing in on a deal for Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, although reports of a swoop for Takefusa Kubo have been firmly dismissed.

In terms of exits, the likes of Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian have all moved on and rumours also persist about talismanic trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Saudi clubs continue to hover around Salan and Van Dijk. Indeed a timeline has been set over the latter’s future at Anfield. Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain firm admirers of Alexander-Arnold.

Salah, like Van Dijk, has now entered the final year of his contract on Merseyside and a crucial transfer decision is needed this summer.

The Egyptian winger has secured legendary status after firing Liverpool to Premier League and Champions League glory, while also climbing into the top five of their all-time goalscorers list.

But at 32, and with the risk of losing him for free next summer, questions are being asked of his future at Anfield.

Saudi interest last summer saw a £150m offer come in for his services, while it’s reported that £100m remains on the table should Liverpool be looking to cash in.

Liverpool urged to keep top trio

But when asked if he would accept a £100m offer for Salah to leave, Rush was in doubt as to what he would do.

He told ESPN: “For me, I’d like to see Mo Salah stay.

“He’s an asset to the team, he may not score as many goals as what he has done in recent years, but look at his assists. He seems to make more assists than goals.

“The same can be said for Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. They are in the final year of their contracts, so it’s going to be an interesting season.

“As a Liverpool fan, I’d like to see the three of them stay.”

While the likelihood of that happening in Slot’s first campaign in charge does appear favourable at this stage, it’s hard to imagine that all three will still be at the club by this time in 2025.

READ NEXT – Newcastle take fight to Liverpool, Man Utd as new deal prepped for key attacking weapon

Much will likely depend on how Liverpool compete under the Dutchman in the upcoming season, having been used to incredible success under Klopp.

That being said, if a concrete £100m offer does actually come in for Salah it would surely be hard to resist knowing that money could then be reinvested in Slot’s squad.