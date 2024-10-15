Liverpool may have been given a lift in their quest to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield beyond the end of the current season after a trusted reporter revealed the Spanish giants were preparing a move for an alternative at right-back.

The Reds vice-captain is regarded as one, if not the premier right-backs in world football, having played his part in an astonishing 102 goals (19 goals, 83 assists) during his time in the Liverpool first team. A stylish free-kicker taker too, Alexander-Arnold reminded the watching world of his abilities with a dead ball when scoring a pearler of a strike in England’s 3-1 Nations League win over Finland on Sunday.

As a result, it is easy to see why Real Madrid are being strongly linked with the player, having made the 26-year-old a very firm target for summer 2025

With his contract at Anfield expiring at the season’s end, the Spanish giants will be eligible to secure Alexander-Arnold on a pre-contract agreement on January 1 – just 78 days from now.

And with the Reds yet to agree on an extension, there are growing fears that a move to the Bernabeu may soon become a reality for Alexander-Arnold and present Liverpool with a near-impossible hole to fill.

However, according to trusted journalist Florian Plettenberg, Real are now said to have set their sights on a Plan B in the form of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

And in the first signs that Alexander-Arnold could stay on Merseyside, Plettenberg claims Frimpong is ‘one of the names on Real’s list’ and states that a move is possible’.

Taking to X, Plettenberg stated: ‘Understand that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Jeremie Frimpong for next summer – confirmed. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are aware of it.

‘The 23y/o right wing-back is one of the names on Real’s list. A summer transfer of Frimpong is also possible as he still has a release clause of around €40m in his contract, which runs until 2028. However, he is not planning to leave B04 this winter.’

Liverpool make progress in Alexander-Arnold talks as player drops hint

It’s certainly easy to see why Real Madrid would be casting admiring glances towards Frimpong, with the Netherlands star pulling up some seriously impressive numbers while with Leverkusen and having played a key role in their title triumph.

And while it is far too soon to jump to conclusions, the news will give Liverpool a significant lift in their quest to extend their vice-captain’s contract.

Indeed, reports on Sunday revealed progress had been made behind the scenes over a potential extension; their prospects were further boosted by the fact the player’s business interests are handled by his father, Michael Arnold, himself a lifelong Liverpool fan.

And while some observers fully expect the player to move on next summer, claims that he could even move to the Spanish capital in the winter window were emphatically dismissed.

Any new deal at Anfield is likely to see the player become the second highest-earning player in their history behind Mo Salah, who currently pockets £350,000 a week. Alexander-Arnold’s current deal – agreed back in 2021 – earns the player some £180,000 a week, though a major pay rise will be required if he is to extend his stay.

The homegrown star, who turned 26 earlier this month, has also indicated his dreams of one day captaining Liverpool to trophy success in a further hint he could hang around.

“I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands,” Alexander-Arnold told the media following a recent win over Bournemouth.

“I want to be a Liverpool player this season (as a minimum) is what I will say.”

Asked about the conditions that could persuade him to sign a new deal, he added: “The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

“We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The (quadruple) was on for a while I suppose.

“This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Van Dijk replacement found / former Man Utd man eyed

The Reds, meanwhile, are reported to have identified Sevilla’s Loic Bade as a perfect heir to Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence.

The Dutch defender turned 33 over the summer and also finds himself out of contract in June 2025. And while the defender has expressed a willingness to extend his stay, Liverpool are wisely keeping an eye on alternatives.

Now according to Mundo Deportivo, Bade is the man right at the top of Richard Hughes’ wishlist – and Liverpool may not even need to pay anywhere near as much as initially expected to get a deal for the Frenchman done.

The Merseysiders are also looking towards another upgrade for a long-serving star with Andy Robertson not quite the force he once was at left-back.

To that end, Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras, with the Spain U21s star having only signed for a fee of €6m from Manchester United over the summer.

His form has also attracted Real Madrid and Barcelona – but Liverpool are reported to be leading the chase, albeit with the player coming with a sizeable cost.

Elsewhere, Paul Gascoigne has bizarrely claimed Mohamed Salah is “off the boil” this season.

Gascoigne went on to state Salah’s contract situation – his deal expires next summer – has resulted in Salah failing to give 100 per cent for new boss Arne Slot.

