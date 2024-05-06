Liverpool line up Eredivisie pair as Slot’s first two signings, with duo Klopp loves to be replaced and phased out

Liverpool have lined up swoops for an impressive Eredivisie pair who were on the club’s radar before they moved for Arne Slot, while a report has hinted at whose places they would take.

Slot, 45, will succeed Jurgen Klopp when the legendary German leaves Liverpool this summer. The Reds have already agreed a compensation package with Feyenoord and although the deal is yet to be officially announced by either club, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed all the documentation has been signed.

Slot’s first window at the helm is shaping up to be a key one. The club will attempt to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to fresh terms. The trio’s respective deals all expire in 2025.

Elsewhere, a new centre-half is wanted to replace the outgoing Joel Matip. Thiago Alcantara will also depart as a free agent, meaning another midfield capture is on the cards.

Furthermore, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has declared a big decision must be made on whether Darwin Nunez has a future at Anfield.

Following another frustrating cameo against Tottenham on Sunday, Nunez dropped a huge exit hint on social media.

But of greater interest to Liverpool fans will be who arrives. On that front, a fresh report from Football Insider has revealed the club are lining up a double raid on the Eredivisie and more specifically, Slot’s current club Feyenoord.

That news will no doubt be greeted with some level of trepidation by the Anfield faithful. Indeed, one only has to look over at Old Trafford to see how difficult it can be for Eredivisie-based stars to make the grade in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, FI report Liverpool are showing concrete interest in signing Feyenoord pair Lutsharel Geertruida and Mats Wieffer.

Geertruida to replace Matip; Wieffer arrival bad news for Endo

Geertruida is a versatile defender who can operate at right-back as well as centre-half. He’s even deputised at left-back on occasion this season and playing in midfield isn’t beyond him either.

Wieffer, meanwhile, is a specialist holding midfielder and both he and Geertruida have been vital stars for Slot in Rotterdam over the past few seasons.

FI state Liverpool are targeting deals for the pair who were both on the Reds’ radar before they opted for Slot.

If brought to Anfield, Geertruida, 23, could reportedly be viewed as Matip’s replacement.

Liverpool already have four senior centre-halves even without Matip (Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah), meaning Geertruida would be signed to add emergency cover but primarily compete with Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Wieffer, meanwhile, would likely be signed as an upgrade on Wataru Endo. The Japanese, 31, is already a cult hero on Merseyside, though his age suggests he’s by no means the long-term answer.

Slot generally deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation, meaning Endo will still be relied upon to provide depth in the two holding roles.

However, if Wieffer were signed it stands to reason he’d get the nod to feature alongside Alexis Mac Allister at the base of midfield when Slot selects his strongest eleven.

Geertruida was previously spotted in attendance for Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham 10 days ago.

Journalist Dean Jones later stated Geertruida following Slot to Liverpool would not come as a shock to sources in the Netherlands.

How much Geertruida and Wieffer might cost wasn’t stated in FI’s piece. Online outlet Transfermarkt list speculative valuations of Geertruida at €32m and Wieffer at a slightly more modest €27m.

