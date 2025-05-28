Liverpool are reportedly ‘lining up’ a move to allow a former star to return to the club, as he’s set to exit his current side to replace another man who looks ‘likely’ to depart Anfield this summer.

Liverpool have just won the Premier League in Arne Slot’s first season. He did wonders with an outfit largely inherited from Jurgen Klopp, with only small changes made, mostly off the field.

Along with bringing his own coaching staff, Slot saw John Heitinga join him at Anfield last summer.

But after just one year as an assistant at Liverpool, he has been approached by Ajax to take their head coach role, in a move it’s stated is “likely.”

As such, the Reds are already on the hunt for his replacement, and according to Football Insider, they are ‘lining up a move’ to see former player Dirk Kuyt return to the club in that role.

Kuyt is set to leave Belgian side Beerschot this summer, with a return to Liverpool suggested to be a ‘popular move’.

Kuyt’s career progression

Kuyt played more games (285) for Liverpool than for any other side in his career. He was directly involved in 111 goals during his time at Anfield – including a hat-trick against rivals Manchester United – and won the League Cup there.

Since he retired as a player in 2018, he has held a few coaching roles.

Kuyt was an assistant manager at Quick Boys, and then Feyenoord’s under-19s manager, before the first of his full senior management roles, at ADO Den Haag, and then current club Beerschot.

In 53 matches in charge there, Kuyt earned just 1.02 points per game, as his side finished bottom of the Belgian Pro League relegation round, but he is said to have impressed, leading Liverpool to him.

Liverpool round-up: Reds want Kubo

Liverpool are said to have been knocking on the door of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who is soon to meet with the Spanish club to discuss the future.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly said yes to Liverpool.

Another potential signing, of Florian Wirtz, will not take long, according to Fabrizio Romano.

And Liverpool were reportedly considering entering the race for Matheus Cunha, but were not ‘convinced’ by him, didn’t know how or where he would fit, and wanted to prioritise their move for Wirtz.

