Liverpool linked with huge move for ‘outstanding’ Prem striker amid contract wrangle

Jean-Philippe Mateta is rumoured to be on Liverpool's radar

Liverpool are looking at signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, a surprise report has claimed.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are hoping to land the centre-forward after being impressed by his ‘outstanding’ form for Crystal Palace since the start of last season. Mateta has appeared on the radars of several big clubs around Europe, but it is Liverpool are who supposedly in a strong position to land him.

Mateta wants a bumper new contract at Palace after registering 19 goals in 39 games last term and five goals in 11 appearances this term.

But the 27-year-old recently walked away from contract negotiations after being disappointed with the terms Palace put on offer.

The Eagles do have the option to extend his deal from 2026 to 2027, though this contract debacle has seemingly put major clubs including Liverpool on alert.

Fichajes add that Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in Mateta and feel he would not take long to adapt to life at Anfield due to his prior experience in the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Carragher questions ‘bizarre’ Alexander-Arnold comments and predicts futures of top Liverpool trio

Mateta to Liverpool would be shock move

Despite Mateta’s great form for Palace over the last 12 months, it is hard to see this transfer actually going through.

Mateta is not quite at the elite level required to fire Liverpool to major trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

Plus, Reds head coach Arne Slot is still evaluating his striker options, such as Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, and weighing up whether a new No 9 needs to be captured.

Another factor to consider is how much Liverpool will have to pay for Mateta. The fact he may soon enter the final year of his contract will bring the price down, though Palace will still demand a significant fee as they will not want to strengthen a Premier League competitor such as Liverpool.

Liverpool could instead go abroad and find a younger striker with better potential than Mateta for a more reasonable price.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush is one name that has been mentioned, as he is on fire in the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: Liverpool join Man Utd in race for new Alexander-Arnold replacement target after Real Madrid accelerate plans

Liverpool news: Nott’m Forest target, Chelsea battle

Meanwhile, Liverpool are seriously considering launching a swoop for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Virgil van Dijk is leaning towards signing a contract extension at Liverpool, but the Reds plan to bolster their centre-back options regardless.

Murillo is currently their top target for the position, while Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade of Sevilla are also admired.

Liverpool hold interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi as a possible successor to Mo Salah in attack, too.

But Slot’s side will have to fend off both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain to land the German winger.

The French media claim Chelsea have made Adeyemi their ‘top priority’ ready for the 2025 summer transfer window.

PSG would also like to sign the 22-year-old, having identified both him and Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as winger targets.