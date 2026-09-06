Liverpool have been linked with the signing of a Real Madrid legend, while a summer midfield target has wowed scouts from the club alongside rivals.

The Reds addressed some areas of concern in the summer transfer window. They brought in two centre-backs in Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo amid an injury crisis at the back, and signed big-money winger Bradley Barcola.

But many pundits have suggested they’ve left themselves short in the full-back areas.

At right-back, in particular, Jeremie Frimpong is essentially their only option at present amid injuries to Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, and he’s failed to impress so far this season.

Liverpool linked with Dani Carvajal

While they’re unable to sign another club’s player now, it’s been suggested Liverpool are looking to make an out-of-window signing: Real Madrid legend Dani Carvajal, who left the club in the summer, after 451 appearances for the Spanish giants.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Joleon Lescott said: “I think there’s talk of Liverpool, Carvajal, right-back. So, yeah, I would say Liverpool as well.”

Lescott was on the broadcast with transfer insider David Ornstein, who didn’t shoot down the rumour, which could suggest there’s some truth in it.

It would be the first time in his career that 34-year-old Carvajal has played in England were he to make that move, having spent the vast majority of it in Spain, as well as a spell in Germany.

READ MORE: Gakpo primed for new role in Liverpool side as pundit reveals Iraola’s Barcola masterplan – Exclusive

Lamine Camara impressing Reds

Liverpool were linked with midfielder Lamine Camara in the summer, though it was Chelsea who got closest to signing the Monaco man – having a full agreement on the transfer until the final hour of the window, when the Ligue 1 side reneged on it.

TEAMtalk is aware that both Premier League giants will remain on the hunt for Camara in 2027.

Both had scouts present on Friday night as the midfielder’s Monaco side beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1.

Camara played a vital part in his side’s victory, and Liverpool and Chelsea scouts – along with others from within the Premier League – were wowed by their target.

His role in containing Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz has certainly not harmed his chances of a 2027 transfer.

Lucca Brughmans told his life will change after Liverpool deal

In the summer, Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, who will leave the Belgian side for them in the summer of 2027.

His current manager, Jess Thorup, feels he needs to protect the keeper after such a large-scale agreement.

He said: “Naturally, I’ve spoken to Lucca about his transfer. We talked about the experience of going to Liverpool, and the involvement of his family and so on. Every player dreams of this, and suddenly – before you fully realise it – you’re right in the middle of it. You need a moment to let something like that sink in.

“Of course, there’s a lot coming his way. He’s in the spotlight because of the fee involved. I’ll protect him at the right moments, because we mustn’t forget that the role of Genk’s first-choice goalkeeper is still quite new to him.

“Steven Frederix [goalkeeping coach] and I will assess match by match whether we need to give him a rest. Even though he’s only 18, I can see that he remains calm and focused.

“He’s already been back on the training pitch for a few days. The realisation that his life has changed will probably sink in sometime over the coming weeks.”