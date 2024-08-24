Speculation Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster late move for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has prompted a decisive update from Fabrizio Romano who has predicted late-window fireworks at Anfield.

It’s been a frustratingly quiet window from an arrivals perspective thus far for Liverpool fans. The Reds have been active in the window, though as yet the only completed deals are exits.

A combined £57.5m (including future add-ons) has been generated through the sales of Bobby Clark (RB Salzburg), Sepp Van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho (both Brentford).

Elsewhere, senior stars Adrian, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara left when their contracts expired on June 30.

Liverpool have attempted to make signings, with Martin Zubimendi stunning the club when reneging on his verbal promise to Richard Hughes. Zubimendi will now stay with Real Sociedad for the foreseeable future.

A move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is close to being finalised, however. Personal terms are agreed with the 6ft 6in stopper and TEAMtalk has been told a club-to-club agreement is ‘done.’

Mamardashvili will spend the 2024/25 season loaned back to Valencia. He’ll arrive at Anfield in the summer of 2025 at which point Liverpool will have a huge decision to make when choosing between he and Alisson Becker who’ll be aged 32 at the time.

Elsewhere, Football Insider remarkably claimed Liverpool were exploring a late swoop for another Gerogian ace, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The two-footed superstar is among the world’s most accomplished wingers and is valued in excess of £70m by Napoli.

The links to Liverpool have drawn a decisive response from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano when taking to his YouTube channel.

Liverpool not working on Kvaratskhelia transfer, but late fireworks predicted

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Romano insisted there is no truth in the claims Liverpool are working on a deal for the Napoli man.

However, Romano did go on to state he expects Liverpool to make a splash in the market after wrapping up the Mamardashvili move.

Romano stated: “Some reports in England say that Liverpool are preparing an incredible bid for Kvaratskhelia, that Liverpool are working behind the scenes for a sensational move for Kvaratskhelia.

“No guys, Liverpool are not working on a deal for Kvaratskhelia. This is the clear message coming from the club.

“Also the clear message coming from Napoli is that they are absolutely not entertaining business around Kvaratskhelia.

“It was already public with [Napoli owner and chairman] Aurelio De Laurentiis, it was already public with [manager] Antonio Conte, and this remains Napoli’s position for Kvaratskhelia.

“They got a big proposal from PSG at the beginning of the market and Napoli, Conte, De Luarentiis, all of them they didn’t want to discuss any [sale] opportunities for Kvaratskhelia.

“Now Liverpool are focused on completely different things. I still think that Liverpool are going to try something in the final days of the window apart from Giorgi Mamardashvili, which is a deal for 2025.

“But for sure for Kvaratskhelia at the moment there is nothing active or concrete to say.”

