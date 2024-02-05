The Liverpool loan players that could burst through after Klopp reign: Carvalho, Van den Berg…

Fabio Carvalho, Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton, are all Liverpool loanees that could burst through in the coming seasons

Jurgen Klopp recently announced he’s leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, and with that decision will inevitably come change at Anfield.

Firstly, a new manager, and likely some new ideas on the makeup of the squad. That’s likely to see fresh talent walk through the door, and could have implications for the players currently out on loan.

Indeed, there are some quality players plying their trade away from Anfield that could be elevated to the squad in the coming seasons.

Here, TEAMtalk looks at how each of the players out on loan from Liverpool are currently performing, with reference to their chances of breaking into the side.

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho‘s ceiling is a very high one, and that the Reds paid £5million to fish him out of the Championship after one season highlights that. After 18 goal contributions in that campaign, the midfielder stayed with Liverpool in his first season there, scoring twice in the Premier League in 13 appearances.

Ahead of this term, it was decided he’d be best served developing away from Anfield, and Carvalho was loaned out to last season’s third-placed Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig.

He featured for just 158 minutes in the league in the first half of the season, which led to him being recalled to Liverpool, before curiously being sent out to Hull City despite interest from higher-placed Championship sides Leicester City, Ipswich, Southampton and Leeds.

In three games for the Tigers so far, Carvalho has been involved in two wins – one of which he scored a late winner in – and is helping them fight for a spot in the playoffs.

Sepp van den Berg

Sepp van den Berg made his Liverpool debut in the 2019/20 campaign as a youngster, fresh off a move from PEC Zwolle in his homeland of the Netherlands.

He made four appearances in cup competitions, and was sent out on loan to Preston midway through the following season. Van den Berg’s Championship loan gave him invaluable senior experience, as he made 66 appearances across two campaigns.

He’s levelled up since then, playing top-flight football in the Bundesliga for Schalke last season and Mainz this season. He might be on the verge of suffering back-to-back relegations, as his current employers are 17th in the table – the same position Schalke finished in last term.

But while Mainz are in danger, the defence – of which Van den Berg has been a pillar, playing all but but one game – have performed far better than the sides around them, conceding less goals than 11 Bundesliga sides so far.

Players tend to learn more from failure than success, so Van den Berg could be fuelled by each of his last two sides’ struggles, and could take that with him back to Anfield and fight for a place in the defence.

Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton is in the midst of a breakout season with Hull City, playing alongside Liverpool teammate Carvalho. Morton has been at the Yorkshire club since the beginning of the campaign, and has netted three goals and provided four assists.

The 21-year-old even assisted Carvalho for the Portuguese’s first Hull goal, offering a taste of what could be in store for the Liverpool midfield in the future.

It’s not hard to see how much of an impact Morton is having in each department in the Championship, and after a spell at Blackburn last season in which he failed to score, that he’s adding goals to the game shows he’s making an effort to become a more well-rounded midfielder.

If he continues on current form, it would not be a surprise if he was to stay at Anfield next season rather than being sent back out on loan.

Calvin Ramsay

It’s been a difficult campaign so far for Calvin Ramsay, with knee surgery massively hindering his opportunities to play for Championship side Preston.

Indeed, midway through the season he was instead sent out to League One, to play for Bolton, where he has so far featured in two games. Recent history of Liverpool right-backs playing for Bolton would suggest Ramsay will have a big impact.

Indeed, Conor Bradley played there last season and was directly involved in 10 league goals from right-back. He’s since returned to Anfield and has scored once and assisted five times in four games between the Premier League and FA Cup.

Ramsay and Bradley are the same age (20) and the Scot was a star for Aberdeen in the season before he moved to Liverpool, with a goal and five assists under his belt in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership.

That said, Liverpool will have no doubt about his potential, and he’ll be looking to get back on track during his loan spell after injury harmed his chances to this point in the campaign.

Nat Phillips

It seems a make or break season for Nat Phillips, and it’s currently going the opposite way to how he’d want it to. Indeed, given a chance at Celtic after he played at Bournemouth last season, the centre-back made just eight appearances for the Hoops.

They were underwhelmed with his performances, and he was returned to Anfield and sent out to Cardiff.

Phillips made an eight-minute cameo for the Welsh side on debut, in a 1-0 win over Watford. He’ll obviously be hoping for more minutes throughout the campaign or his chances of a return to any sort of high standing at Liverpool seem slim.

Phillips was a useful asset for the Reds in the 2019/20 campaign, when injuries decimated the defence, allowing him to play 17 Premier League games in which he scored and assisted.

But he’s now 26 and has shown few signs of breaking back into the side he previously looked a competent asset in, and it’s unlikely a new manager will look favourably on him if the rest of the season does not go well.

