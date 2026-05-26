Liverpool have lodged a formal bid for a German star, while another deal which was thought to be all but done is in the process of being hijacked.

Reds boss Arne Slot feels he’s safe from the sack. That’s despite the fact he followed Premier League triumph with a fifth-placed finish in his second season.

Whether or not he’s at the helm, that drop off means Liverpool will want to recruit well in the summer.

They are evidently looking to the future with one of their potential signings.

Liverpool make Eichhorn offer

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware they have made a formal offer for Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kenneth Eichhorn.

The 16-year-old midfielder played two senior games this season, in the DFB-Pokal, scoring once, and is very highly rated.

Eichhorn is being monitored by some of the biggest clubs in Europe and after Manchester City made an offer, Liverpool have come in with a similar one.

City would have signed the youngster and loaned him out to Bayer Leverkusen for a couple of seasons, and the Reds would offer a similar developmental structure for the progress of Eichhorn.

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Robertson hijack in the works

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is known to have played his final game for Liverpool, and TEAMtalk sources, and other insiders, have been made aware that Tottenham are the side with the best chance of landing him.

While they are nearing the left-back’s signing, there’s potential for a hijack.

Spurs are still Robertson’s priority, but it’s reported in Italy that Juventus have ‘made an offer’ for him.

Fabrizio Romano backs up those reports, stating the ball is in the Scot’s court in regard to the decision between the two sides.

Liverpool prepare Gordon swoop

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Liverpool retain interest in Anthony Gordon, as they ramp up plans to replace departing icon Mohamed Salah.

They are actively assessing options, and while Yan Diomande is their top target, Gordon remains firmly on the radar.

Further to that, it’s felt the Newcastle winger could be the most attainable option on their list.

The Magpies want £75million if they’re to let Gordon go, and fellow interested side Bayern Munich aren’t willing to stretch to that figure.