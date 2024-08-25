Liverpool looking to land long-term replacement for Klopp favourite, with thriving Ligue 1 star on radar

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to land a new left-back who can eventually take the place of Andy Robertson, and Adrien Truffert is seen as potentially capable of filling the role.

During Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield, Robertson was one of the most important assets. With the manager wanting to see his full-backs bomb up the field in attack, Robertson got a lot of joy, assisting 65 times, and scoring 11 goals.

He started the first match of the Arne Slot era, suggesting he will remain an important asset for the Dutchman.

But Robertson had more significant injury troubles last season than he has ever had previously in his Liverpool career, and if that continues, the club will want to know they have somebody capable of replicating his impact.

They have Kostas Tsimikas at the club, but at 28, he is unlikely to have a long career with the Reds if he does push past Robertson in the pecking order.

As such, Football Insider suggests Liverpool are ‘looking to sign a new left-back’ who will be seen as the ‘long-term replacement’ for the Scot.

He is still seen as the first choice, as per the report, but they want a player that can pick up from him when his career fully begins to wind down.

It’s suggested it’s not a priority, with Robertson still a quality player, but something Liverpool are keen on at some point.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool full-back targets: Every RB and LB linked as Reds reinforce defence

Truffert could fill role

Rennes left-back Truffert has been linked with the Reds of late.

And as per the report, the Frenchman is seen as potentially capable of filling the role.

It’s believed his passing range shows him to be a player in a similar mould to Robertson.

The 22-year-old has assisted 21 goals for Rennes in his career to date.

Truffert’s highest tally in Ligue 1 came in 2022/23, when he bagged six assists in 28 games.

Last season, he assisted seven times in all competitions, as well as scoring two goals.

It is not difficult to see how he could be compared to Robertson, and Liverpool will be keeping a keen eye on him in the hopes that his attacking form continues.

If so, it seems there is a chance that Truffert could soon become a Liverpool player, where he’ll be tasked with working his way up to the same level of the star.

READ MORE: How a dazzling new-look Liverpool side will look in 2024/25 if Arne Slot lands all his transfer targets