Liverpool could lose two of their most iconic players to the same club, as one big move points to Arne Slot keeping his job for at least the start of next season.

Change is coming at Anfield. Icons Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are definitely departing, with their contracts expiring, and the former has dropped a bomb by publicly suggesting Liverpool are nowhere close to where they should be.

Where either man ends up is a mystery at this point, but one of Robertson’s potential destinations has been reported.

Robertson and Alisson could head to Juventus

Indeed, it’s been reported that Italian giants Juventus are eager to sign the Scottish left-back.

That comes amid interest from Juve in iconic Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, who is believed to be more than open to the move there.

It’s reported that Robertson ‘could line up alongside Alisson’ in Italy.

The Scot should actually be the easier of the pair to sign, given he’s out of contract at the end of the season, though TEAMtalk is aware he’s almost certain to join Tottenham once his Liverpool deal is up.

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Neville thinks Slot will survive

The grenade dropped by Salah can’t have been good for Slot’s future, with the boss gaining a negative review from one of his own players and a whole host more – 17 current and former players – liking it.

Three games on the spin without a win coupled with Salah’s statement can’t be good for Slot, but Premier League legend Gary Neville feels a big move elsewhere shows the Reds boss is going to survive.

He said: “[Chelsea] signing Xabi Alonso this morning did tell me that I think Liverpool are going to keep the manager next season, which I’m happy about.

“I genuinely think that a manager who’s won the league 12 months ago deserves an opportunity to get it right, having had a more challenging season this time, but he’s still in the Champions League.

“It’s for Liverpool to worry about their own problems. I don’t think they need Gary Neville telling them what to do, but it was a telling comment from Mo Salah, and something that won’t be helpful.”

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for Monaco man

And Liverpool are said to be one of the clubs with the best chance of landing Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara this summer.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds have watched Camara this season, and Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourle has suggested they and Newcastle are the leading sides.

He said: “Monaco are one of those clubs that do bring players in, develop them and then sell them for the right price.

“That’s probably why these Premier League suitors have been encouraged that maybe Camara could be prised away from the Principality this summer.

“As things stand right now, you’ve got Liverpool and Newcastle who are probably the two frontrunners for the Senegal international.”