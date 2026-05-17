Andy Robertson and Alisson could head to the same Euro giant from Liverpool this summer

The same European giant reportedly wants to sign two Liverpool icons this summer, with the ‘Mount Rushmore’ pair potentially departing together.

The Reds are going to see some of their modern day icons leave the club this summer. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are known to be departing at the end of their contracts, while Alisson is a target for Juventus.

As The Times puts it, the trio, along with Virgil van Dijk, adorn Liverpool’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of modern day icons.

That status is noted in an article on Robertson’s time at the club, which he’ll end as a legend when he departs in the summer – but to where still remains a mystery.

The report details interest from Tottenham, who wanted the left-back in January, but also Juventus, ‘where he could line up alongside Alisson.’

Interest in the goalkeeper is rising, with Alisson said to be open to the move.

But a double swoop including Robertson would be a huge coup from Juventus, where the slower pace of the game could prolong Roberton’s top-level career for a good few years.

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Robertson likely to head to Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano has suggested Robertson has an agreement to head to Spurs, and TEAMtalk is aware that that agreement has indeed been firmed up.

The north London club had an agreement with the Scot in January, and that remains the case for the summer.

They maintained their push when Roberto De Zerbi came on board and made it clear he’d like to sign Robertson.

Indeed, Tottenham value his experience and feel he’ll immediately strengthen the squad.