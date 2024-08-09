The potential transfer of Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool isn’t yet the sure thing it was initially speculated to be amid major doubts in the Spaniard’s mind, while the Reds have been alerted to the midfielder’s biggest weakness.

Liverpool have installed the classy 25-year-old as their No 1 transfer target. Arne Slot is seeking a more technically-gifted upgrade on Wataru Endo to control the tempo and pull the strings in his midfield.

Zubimendi fits that billing and it was telling that Spain did not suffer a loss of control during their Euro 2024 final victory over England when he replaced the injured Rodri at half time.

The Real Sociedad ace can be signed via a €60m/£51m release clause. Initial reports out of Spain claimed Real Sociedad’s expectation is Zubimendi WILL given the green light to joining Liverpool.

Furthermore, Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa went big on their claims Liverpool would not hesitate to trigger the release clause. Doing so would remove Real Sociedad from the equation altogether.

However, Real Sociedad have set about convincing Zubimendi to remain loyal to his boyhood club. Real Sociedad’s determination is being heightened by the fact they’re about to sell fellow midfielder Mikel Merino to Arsenal.

Furthermore, a fresh update from Noticias de Gipuzkoa has cast doubt on whether Zubimendi will accept the move.

Zubimendi getting cold feet over Liverpool transfer?

Their reporter, Mikel Recalde, stated: “Real Sociedad: Martin Zubimendi is still awash in doubt.

“The midfielder is full of doubts, which leaves a small chance for hope, and he has not yet given the final yes to a Liverpool team that is impatiently awaiting his decision.”

Liverpool are understood to have drafted a list of alternatives to Zubimendi in case the deal does fall through.

Nonetheless, the Reds remain determined to push through a deal for a player who has been identified as the best fit for Slot’s system.

Zubimendi’s biggest weakness revealed, but he’d still be “great signing”

Zubimendi has drawn comparisons to his idol, Xabi Alonso, who also starred for Real Sociedad before joining Liverpool during his playing career.

Alonso was never the most physically gifted of performers, though his exceptional technical abilities meant a lack of pace and physicality was never a problem.

According to former Spain international, Mario Suarez, Zubimendi’s biggest weakness – like Alonso’s was – is his physicality.

The Premier League is widely known for being faster paced and more physically demanding than LaLiga, with more physical contact in the collision allowed by English referees.

When speaking to ESPN, Suarez voiced concerns Zubimendi could be exposed in the Premier League, though he did suggest the 25-year-old can overcome those limitations and become a “great signing for Liverpool”- just as Alonso was.

“He is an amazing player. I don’t know if (his lack of) physically is what is what the Premier League needs, but he’s a very clever player,” Suarez, formerly of Watford and Atletico Madrid, told ESPN.

“He’s small. He’s not the strongest. He’s not the fastest. He’s not the type of player that we are used to watching in the Premier League.

“In Spain they compare him to Xabi Alonso a lot, with all the respect. I think if he gives 70, 80 per cent of what Alonso gave to Liverpool, he will be a great signing.

“Let’s see what happens with the release clause, but what I can tell you about him is that he’s a really good player with a good quality. Good long pass, good short pass, tactically he is very intelligent, very clever.

“Let’s see physically if he can improve. (He will) for sure, if he goes there. So, I think he will be a great signing for Liverpool.”

