Benfica's Orkun Kokcu has emerged as a target for Liverpool in 2025

Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their chase to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who worked with Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and is previously believed to have expressed a desire to join the Anfield club.

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, the Merseysiders have identified Kokcu, a 23-year-old Turkey international, as a key target and have already ‘magnified’ their ‘proposals’ to sign the in-form star.

Kokcu joined the Eagles from Feyenoord in the summer of 2023 in a €25million (£20.9m, $27.3m) deal, a fee that eclipsed the figure they paid to sign current Liverpool player Darwin Nunez in 2020 as a new club record.

The Netherlands-born playmaker played 43 games in his maiden campaign at the Estadio da Luz, scoring seven goals.

And he has begun the 2024/25 campaign in red-hot fettle, scoring four goals and registering three assists through nine appearances in the Primeira Liga and Champions League.

Kokcu came through Feyenoord’s academy to make 175 appearances for the Dutch club, winning the Eredivisie title under Slot in the 2022/23 season.

The Correio da Manha report claims Kokcu was keen to link up with the new Liverpool manager at Anfield this past summer, but now he is focussed on etching a legacy with Benfica.

Kokcu’s current contract with Benfica includes a release clause of €150m (£126mm/US$164.6m).

Slot sets out demand for Kokcu reunion

This latest report follows up on stories from earlier this week regarding Liverpool’s firm interest in the Benfica man.

The Reds have enjoyed a stellar start to life under Slot, with the new manager overseeing six wins from his first seven Premier League games to take his side to the summit of the table.

Under the Dutch tactician, Liverpool have looked impressively fluid on the ball, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch shining under the former Feyenoord coach’s tutelage.

But that hasn’t stopped Slot from eying upgrades. Liverpool spent big on midfield reinforcements in the summer of 2023, splashing £35m (€41.7m/US$45.7m) on Alexis Mac Allister and £60m (€71.6m/US$ 78.4m) on Dominik Szoboszlai.

If the 46-year-old manager gets his wish, they’ll be forking out another significant fee for Kokcu.

According to a report by Portuguese publication Record, Slot has requested that Liverpool sporting director Richard Arnold pushes to sign the 34-cap Turkey star when the transfer market reopens in January.

As such, Liverpool scouts were present to run the rule over Kokcu during Benfica’s recent 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League – a game in which the Turkish midfielder stood out, even scoring a late penalty.

But Benfica are renowned for commanding huge fees when selling their top stars – a fact Liverpool know all to well from their 2022 capture of Nunez in a deal worth up to £75m (€90m/US$98m).

It is claimed the Eagles will demand at least €80m (£66.9m, $87.5m) if they are to consider selling one of their prized assets mid-season.

One in, one out in the Liverpool midfield?

With Kokcu targeted as a major midfield addition, the Reds could look to offload one player from their roster of options in the middle third.

Wataru Endo was signed from Stuttgart in a £16m deal a little over a year ago, but already the 31-year-old Japanese midfielder could be set for an Anfield exit.

The 65-cap Japan captain has played 47 times Liverpool, scoring twice. However, the experienced defensive midfielder has slid down the pecking order since Slot’s arrival, making just two appearances this far in the 2024/25 season.

According to InterLive.it, Endo is now a target for Serie A champions Inter Milan. Meanwhile, CaughtOffside report that the former Urawa Red Diamonds man is wanted by three Premier League clubs – Fulham, Ipswich and Wolves.

But the player has hinted he wants to stay and fight for his place.

“We have a new manager and I think he wants to see every player,” Endo told Japanese outlet Synchronous. “It is too early to judge anything.”

Who is Orkun Kokcu?

Born in the northern Netherlands city of Haalem, Kokcu joined Feyenoord’s youth set-up in 2014, at the age of 13, after spending four years with Groningen.

At 17, he scored after coming off the bench to make his senior debut in a KNVB Cup win over VV Gemert in September 2018.

An Eredevisie bow arrived the following December against Emmen, with Kokcu this time scoring and registering an assist.

After representing the Netherlands as a youth, Kokcu switched allegiance to Turkey at under-21 level. He made his senior international debut in 2020.

Manager Arne Slot made Kokcu club captain in September 2022 and Feyenoord went on to win the Eredivisie title in the 2022/23 season.

Kokcu finished the title-winning campaign with eight league goals and two assists, earning the Eredivisie Player of the Year award and a €25million (£20.9m, $27.3m) move to Benfica.

