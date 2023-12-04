Liverpool maintain strong Wirtz interest as crunch Salah decision nears

Liverpool maintain a strong interest in rising Bundesliga talent Florian Wirtz, the 20-year-old attacking sensation who is set to be Euro 2024’s breakout star.

The Reds are bracing themselves over talisman Mohamed Salah potentially leaving next summer and as such they are doing their due diligence on potential options.

Kylian Mbappe is the dream ticket to come in as his Paris Saint-Germain contract ticks down and it would be a move Liverpool could finance in the event of drawing a mega-money bid for Salah from the Saudi Pro League where Al-Ittihad retain a strong interest.

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Wirtz is on their radar – a player who can play anywhere across the forward line.

It is understood Liverpool have watched Wirtz numerous times this season and they were in attendance for their weekend clash with Borussia Dortmund, which finished 1-1.

Leverkusen have won 11 of their 13 Bundesliga games so far this season, drawing the other two, under highly-rated manager and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Wirtz has benefitted from Alonso’s continuity across his selections this season, featuring in a dual No.10 position alongside new signing Jonas Hofmann and behind striking star Victor Boniface.

He has chipped in with three goals and five assists thus far this German league season.

Wirtz attracting interest from the big boys

Wirtz, the fourth-youngest Bundesliga debutant of all time, is also very much of interest to Manchester City and the player is open to moving to the Premier League.

He has long been admired by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich – who would like to keep him in the Bundesliga long-term.

The 20-year-old is contracted to Leverkusen until 2027 and is set to play a huge part in host Germany’s 2024 European Championship campaign.

He missed last winter’s World Cup despite being earmarked for a key role for die Mannschaft under previous manager Hansi Flick.

Wirtz suffered a debilitating anterior cruciate ligament injury in the early part of 2022 and was forced to sit out 10 months of action.

However, he has now made a full recovery, playing a key role in leading Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

