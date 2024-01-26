Liverpool make £60m England ace No 1 transfer target, with Klopp favourite to follow manager out of Anfield

Liverpool have made Marc Guehi their No 1 transfer target and his arrival could spell the end for Joel Matip at Anfield

Liverpool have made Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi, their No 1 transfer target, and his arrival would result in Joel Matip following Jurgen Klopp out of Anfield next summer, according to a report.

Reds fans were rocked on Friday morning upon learning Jurgen Klopp will step away as Liverpool manager at the end of the season. Assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz, plus elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also leave for pastures new ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Klopp was keen to stress health concerns are not the reason why he’s walking away. Instead, the legendary German pointed to dwindling energy levels.

One top source has already strongly hinted at where Klopp will land next. Elsewhere, the early runners and riders to succeed Klopp on Merseyside have been revealed.

Klopp let Liverpool chiefs know of his desire to leave in November. As such, his impending exit could be a pertinent reason why Liverpool haven’t splashed the cash in the transfer market this month.

Indeed, it would make little sense signing a player suited to Klopp when a new manager with a fresh set of ideas will be arriving in six months’ time.

However, certain players are of such a high standard that they’d be welcome additions for any manager. To that end, a report from the Mirror claims Liverpool have made Marc Guehi their No 1 transfer target for the summer.

Signing a new centre-half is reportedly their top priority and the player Liverpool like above all others is Guehi.

The 23-year-old has excelled since leaving Chelsea for Palace in an £18m move back in 2021.

Guehi has formed a superb partnership with Joachim Andersen and his exploits at club level have made him a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squads.

The Eagles are understood to value Guehi around the £60m mark. Chelsea will also be in line to receive a portion of any sale proceeds by way of a sell-on clause.

Guehi in, Matip out?

On the face of it, Liverpool do appear well stocked in the centre-back department. Indeed, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and rising star Jarell Quansah are on the books.

However, Gomez is regularly required to cover both full-back positions, while Van Dijk will turn 33 in the summer. Furthermore, Matip – currently sidelined with a season-ending ACL injury – is out of contract at season’s end.

Klopp has publicly put pressure on owners FSG to do right by Matip and offer his trusted lieutenant a new contract.

However, with Klopp departing, FSG may feel emboldened to make a business decision and let Matip leave.

Such a decision would make sense for the club given Matip will turn 33 in the summer and there’s no guarantee he’ll be the same calibre of player following knee surgery.

