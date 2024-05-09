Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly ready to make a huge statement just weeks into his Anfield reign by sanctioning the shock sale of Darwin Nunez – amid claims in France that the Dutchman has identified an ‘exceptionally pacy’ striker as his replacement.

The Dutchman has been chosen by returning Liverpool CEO of football Michael Edwards as the man to ensure the club’s post Jurgen Klopp era remains as successful as possible, with the hugely-popular German now just over a week away from quitting Anfield after more than eight-and-a-half brilliant years in the dug out.

Clearly Slot is stepping into some very sizeable shoes and while there will be a period of transition for all associated with at the club, the 45-year-old has been given the nod due to the similar man-management style and tactical approach he has to the game as Klopp.

However, there is clearly much work to be done and a report on Thursday morning has revealed the names of a seventh backroom team departure this summer, while Slot has also seen an approach fail for a Shakhtar Donetsk target.

As a result, there will be multiple changes for the Reds squad to get used to this summer behind the scenes, as Slot looks to make his mark and stamp his own identity at Anfield.

But there will also likely be multiple changes to the playing staff too, with three departures in Thiago Alcantara, Adrian and Joel Matip soon expected to be confirmed, with the trio all reaching the end of their contracts on Merseyside.

And with speculation continuing over Mo Salah, a big decision will be needed over the Egyptian superstar with his deal expiring in summer 2025.

Liverpool transfers: Slot ‘to let Darwin Nunez leave’

Speculation of late has also seen his fellow forwards Luis Diaz and Nunez also linked with the exit door, though it’s previously been claimed that Slot wants to keep all three at his disposal to ensure they retain their vast array of attacking options.

Reports that Nunez is unhappy though have gathered pace over the last week. The Uruguayan striker recently deleted all his Instagram posts with photos of him in a Liverpool shirt on, while he was also spotted in Barcelona recently, fuelling speculation of a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

The 24-year-old South American is something of a divisive figure at Anfield. Costing a club-record fee rising to £85m, Nunez has managed to score 33 goals in 94 appearances for the Reds.

However, he can be wasteful in front of goal and is seen as something of a frustrating figure by the Anfield faithful who see him as a profligate figure more often than not.

Now, according to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, speaking on Sky Sports News’ Back Pages Tonight podcast, Liverpool and Slot are open to the possibility of letting Nunez leave if a suitable offer comes in for him this summer.

“It’s obviously a big red flag if someone deletes photos that indicate their connection to the club,” Delaney said. “Darwin Nunez has become a cult hero among Liverpool fans, and there’s clearly a player there.

“There’s also a lot of frustration there. When reading between the lines it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if they moved him on, given that he came into the club in a summer that was perceived as having upheaval behind the scenes. He was considered Klopp’s man.”

Liverpool keen to sign prolific Algeria striker

It’s not known how much Liverpool could expect to collect for Nunez if he did move on, but they may need to take a bit of a hit on their initial investment were he to leave.

And with Slot reportedly preparing for such an eventuality, respected French newspaper L’Equipe claims the Dutchman has already identified a possible replacement in the form of Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura.

The 23-year-old, who stands at just 5ft 6in, has enjoyed an excellent season for the Belgian side, scoring 22 times in 41 games and weighing in with a further four assists – giving him a goal contribution every 1.57 appearances this term.

However, the Belgian side are expecting the 20-times capped striker to depart this summer, with a plethora of sides flocking to USG matches to run checks on the frontman.

And while the likes of Brighton and Tottenham are among the suitors of a player described in the Belgium media as being blessed with ‘exceptional pace’, L’Equipe claims the first move has actually come from Liverpool, who have already made contact with the Belgian side over a possible summer move.

The Belgian Pro League side rate the player at a relatively-modest €20m (£17m) so it would not be too much of a stretch for the Reds to finance such a move.

Whether Slot and Co decide to folllow through with such a move remains to be seen, and it would be quite a leap for a player in Belgium to make the step-up to the Premier League.

However, if signed as a back-up or squad player, he could prove a relatively low-risk addition to Slot’s new look squad next season.

Amoura has netted a prolific 53 goals in 139 career appearances to date.