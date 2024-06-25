Arne Slot hopes to soon welcome his first Liverpool signings through the door after reports in Spain claimed contact has now been made with Real Madrid over Arda Guler – while a transfer expert insists a “transfer game of chess” could yet see another top star moving to Anfield.

A new era is underway at Anfield with Slot now in situ in his office at Kirkby, where plans for the upcoming season have begun. Stepping into the significant shoes vacated by Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman has the biggest challenge of his football career on his hands. However, after being handed the role by CEO of football, Michael Edwards, Liverpool will hope Slot can not only continue the fine legacy left behind by his predecessor, but actually build on it.

To kick off the new regime, Slot has spent the first few days finalising his backroom team. Arriving with him from De Kuip, is his trusted No 2 Sipke Hulshoff, while Ruben Peeters is due to arrive as lead physical performance coach in the coming days.

A third appointment, in Fabian Otte, has been selected as first-team goalkeeping coach, though his arrival will be delayed owing to his commitments with the USMNT at Copa America.

However, the real interest for supporters will be around the make-up of Slot’s side next season. The Reds have already confirmed the exits of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara at the end of their contracts, while two more exits in veteran keeper Adrian and defender Sepp Van der Berg are also nearing completion.

In the case of Adrian, news of his departure will come as a blow, with the Reds having had made three contract offers to persuade him to stay.

Liverpool transfers: Good news over signing Real Madrid star Guler

In terms of incomings, TEAMtalk understands Slot has two transfer priorities this summer in securing a new left-sided centre-half and also a deep-lying midfielder and one who the Reds can count on as a long-term heir for summer 2023 departure, Fabinho.

However, Slot is also open to changes in his attack and reports in Spain claim contact has now been made with Real Madrid over the capture of brilliant young star, Guler.

The teenager broke into the Los Blancos side last season under Carlo Ancelotti, as the Spanish giants won the LaLiga and Champions League double.

Playing 12 times, Guler scored six goals to serve as an early indicator of his qualities, while a quality strike for his country already at Euro 2024 has only reinforced those who believe the 19-year-old is destined for the very top.

However, having already agreed deals to sign Kylian Mbappe and Brazil star Endrick this summer, competition to get into the Real Madrid side will be harder than ever next season, meaning some departures are necessary.

Now it’s claimed that officials from Liverpool have sounded out the Spanish giants to ask about a deal for Guler – and the response has been positive!

To that end, it’s reported that Real would be open to the exit of Guler and especially to Anfield, though, like anything in life, there’s a catch. As a result, it’s claimed Real are only willing to let the teenager move on a season’s loan deal and would stipulate that any deal will absolutely not contain any option to buy.

Whether the Reds agree to that remains to be seen, though there’s no doubting the capture of Guler for a year would only benefit their squad and increase Slot’s options.

Liverpool given update on Leny Yoro transfer

Meanwhile, the Reds cannot yet be discounted from the race to sign another top teenage talent in Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old has established himself as one of the best young central defenders in the world game, already racking up 60 appearances to his name over two seasons in the Lille first team.

But with just a year left on his deal, Yoro has indicated his desire to move on this summer, with the French side unable to stand in his way if a giant offer comes their way.

Liverpool have already registered their interest in signing Yoro, though the player has indicated his preference to sign for Real Madrid, who are also chasing his signature.

However, as transfer expert Matteo Moretto explains, a move to the Bernabeu is far from cut and dried and that Liverpool do still remain in with a chance if Los Blancos cannot agree a deal.

“Right now Real Madrid want to speak with Lille and it is clear and confirmed that Leny Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid. They are his priority right now, despite the interest from the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain,” he told the Daily Briefing.

“Before, Lille were asking for €60m, now it’s possible that they lower their demands to €50m, but Real Madrid do not want to throw the kitchen sink out the window for Yoro knowing he will be available for free next summer. It’s a bit of a chess match currently.”

A class act, Liverpool will continue to monitor the situation closely in the hope a move can open up for them with the player seen as an ideal long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk.