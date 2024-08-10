Liverpool have reached a major decision on their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi that will delight Arne Slot, with three separate updates all making great reading for the Reds.

Zubimendi has emerged as Liverpool’s primary target for the summer window. A ball-playing No 6 is top of Liverpool’s agenda and the classy Spaniard has been earmarked as the perfect fit.

Zubimendi has been likened to his football idol Xabi Alonso who ironically enough, starred for Real Sociedad before signing for Liverpool.

A repeat of that transfer route is on Liverpool’s agenda and three separate updates – two from Spain and one from Fabrizio Romano – have detailed the latest on the move.

Firstly, Basque outlet Noticias De Gipuzkoa stated Real Sociedad are sparing no expense in their last-ditch attempts to avert disaster.

Real Sociedad have already lost Robin Le Normand to Atletico Madrid this window and both Zubimendi and Mikel Merino (to Arsenal) look to be leaving too.

In a final attempt to torpedo the moves, Real Sociedad are reportedly ready to make Zubimendi and Merino the two highest paid players at the club. Doing so would see the pair surpass captain and star forward, Mikel Oyarzabal, in the salary stakes.

However, Noticias De Gipuzkoa strongly suggested Real Sociedad’s frantic attempt to halt the moves will be too little too late.

Indeed, it was acknowledged that both Merino and Zubimendi would earn far higher wages if joining Arsenal and Liverpool respectively when compared to the elevated sums they’d receive if staying with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool inform Real Sociedad they WILL trigger release clause

A second update from Spain – this time from Mundo Deportivo – has claimed Liverpool too will spare no expense on the move.

MD report Liverpool have ‘already informed’ Real Sociedad that they are ‘willing to pay the 60 million of his termination clause and are waiting for the definitive ‘yes’ from a player who is extremely attracted by the proposal.’

As stated, Real Sociedad can be taken out the equation entirely if Liverpool trigger the €60m/£51m release clause.

David Ornstein has confirmed the clause must be paid up front and in full if activated. However, given Liverpool are yet to make a signing it stands to reason the money is there and MD suggest Liverpool WILL make a decisive move by triggering the clause.

Zubimendi “really, really tempted” by Liverpool – Fabrizio Romano

Finally, Fabrizio Romano claimed Zubimendi is looking ever more favourably on the idea of leaving his boyhood club and signing with Liverpool.

Speaking via his YouTube channel, the trusted reporter explained: “[Zubimendi] is really, really tempted by this possibility. He believes that Liverpool is really something special.

“So he rejected many clubs in the recent years, but he believes Liverpool could be something really special for his career.

“On one side he is very tempted by this possibility. On the other side, Real Sociedad, after they understood Liverpool were coming in very strong [and were] prepared to negotiate around the release clause, started working with their board to keep Martin Zubimendi at the club.

“Presenting their ideas for a decision with the manager also taking to Martin Zubimendi directly to persuade him.

“So Zubimendi is now in a beautiful situation – you have Liverpool asking for you and your club wanting to keep you! But at the same time it’s complicated for the guy to make a decision.”

Romano alluded to Liverpool’s initial intentions being an attempt to avoid paying the clause and instead, to negotiate a deal with Real Sociedad from scratch.

But if Mundo Deportivo’s update is accurate – and it came AFTER Romano spoke on YouTube – Liverpool have already told Real Sociedad the clause will be activated if Zubimendi says yes.

