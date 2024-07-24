Liverpool ‘make offer’ for ‘magnificent’ Real Madrid star, as Anfield icon set to stay in huge Slot boost

Liverpool have launched a bid for classy Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, according to sensational reports, while a transfer insider has backed a Reds hero to stay at Anfield this summer.

Guler came through the Fenerbahce academy and soon started to earn a reputation as one of the best talents Turkey has ever produced. The central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a right winger, went on to register nine goals and 12 assists in 51 games before Real Madrid came calling in July last year.

Guler had an injury-hit start to his Madrid career but soon made an impact when he returned to full fitness, managing six goals in 12 appearances. The 19-year-old also netted a sensational goal for Turkey at Euro 2024, prior to his country’s quarter-final defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

Guler is hoping for more game time in the 2024-25 campaign as he looks to continue his fantastic development and really start to emerge into a top star on the biggest stage.

But it is not guaranteed that he will remain in the Spanish capital. Several big clubs have been linked with loan moves for the generational talent, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the latest reports in Spain, Liverpool have overtaken their Premier League rivals in the chase for Guler as an ‘offer’ has been made by Arne Slot’s side.

It is unclear what the exact nature of the proposal is, but if true then it is likely to be a loan move as Madrid have absolutely no intention of selling the wonderkid, viewing him as a crucial player for the future.

It must be noted that these reports are likely jumping the gun somewhat. While Liverpool may be admirers of Guler, who was labelled ‘magnificent’ by Rafael Leao at Euro 2024, it would be a surprise if they had sent a formal offer for him.

Liverpool transfers: Guler bid claim and Van Dijk boost

After all, Liverpool would only be able to use him for a season at best, and this could impact the development of other players in their setup.

Slot may struggle to work with Guler anytime soon, though the Dutch coach has been given a major lift with regards to the future of captain Virgil van Dijk.

Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio expects Van Dijk to stay at Liverpool this summer, which would delight the club’s fans.

Although, Di Marzio did back up TEAMtalk’s reporting that the centre-back is likely to receive lucrative offers to ditch Liverpool for Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t think Van Dijk will leave this summer,” the journalist told media in the Netherlands.

“In this period of change after the Jurgen Klopp era, I think Virgil can be so important to convey Liverpool’s ideas to the new coach so I don’t think they will let him go.

“At the end of this season we will see whether he will leave or not. I don’t think he will play for another Premier League team.

“But it is likely that offers will come from Saudi Arabia, because he is a sought-after player there. They will come, I don’t know when, with hot proposals for him and we will see whether he wants to accept them or stay in Europe, to fight for titles and the Champions League.”

Van Dijk has yet to commit his future to Liverpool, with his current deal due to expire in June 2025. But the 33-year-old defender is highly motivated and could therefore reject Saudi proposals in order to try and help Liverpool win more silverware in the Slot era.

