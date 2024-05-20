The number one priority at Liverpool this summer is tying Trent Alexander-Arnold down to fresh terms, and reports claim that not only will a record-busting deal be signed, but a new role awaits for the right-back.

A new era is dawning on Merseyside after Jurgen Klopp managed his last match at Liverpool on Sunday. Arne Slot is the chosen replacement and following official confirmation he’s succeeded Jurgen Klopp on Monday evening, the Dutchman has inherited a squad that contains a series of pressing issues.

Arguably the biggest among them are the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. The trio’s respective contracts are all due to expire in 2025.

Salah is expected to stay for the 2024/25 campaign at least and the returning Michael Edwards has tasked new sporting director, Richard Hughes, with forging an extension with the Egyptian.

Elsewhere, club captain Van Dijk publicly declared he’ll be part of the transition earlier in May.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that,” the 32-year-old told reporters at Anfield.

That just leaves homegrown superstar Alexander-Arnold facing an uncertain future for next season.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Real Madrid and if a new contract goes unsigned, Liverpool could lose a highly saleable asset in the prime of his career without recouping a fee next year.

However, according to a fresh update from HITC, Liverpool are doing everything in their power to prevent that scenario from unfolding.

Contract extension top priority for future captain

They stated tying Alexander-Arnold down to new and improved terms has been made the number one focus at Anfield this summer. As such, a new deal for the right-back has assumed greater significance than any new signings.

The player and club have held exploratory talks over a new contract throughout the season. However, the idea was always to truly get down to business when the season ended.

With Liverpool’s campaign now concluded, talks over a lucrative new deal will soon ramp up and Liverpool are incredibly confident they’ll find common ground with Alexander-Arnold.

What’s more, it’s also suggested Alexander-Arnold could be in line to become the new club captain when Van Dijk eventually moves on.

Van Dijk succeeded Jordan Henderson as skipper last summer, though with the Dutchman turning 33 in July, a new captain will be required in the coming years.

Alexander-Arnold was named vice-captain following James Milner’s departure last summer and the report states he’s in line for the top job when Van Dijk goes.

But of more immediate interest to Liverpool fans is whether Alexander-Arnold will put pen to paper.

Alexander-Arnold to sign biggest Liverpool deal ever

Prior reports have claimed the assist king is ‘very keen’ to commit his future to Liverpool. Furthermore, he’ll be handsomely rewarded if he does sign on the dotted line.

Alexander-Arnold currently pockets £180,000-a-week at Anfield and will be offered the ‘biggest’ deal in Liverpool’s history to extend his stay.

Whether that relates to the defender becoming the club’s highest paid player or whether it’s in relation to the overall value of a new agreement wasn’t made clear.

Indeed, a five-year contract worth £350,000-a-week would be worth more overall than a three-year deal containing a higher weekly wage of £500,000-a-week, for example.

In any case, what is clear is Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold both want the same thing and news of a bumper new deal should emerge over the coming weeks and months.

