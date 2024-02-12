Liverpool make ‘unanimous’ decision to ‘go all out’ for €100m Barcelona sensation they’re in pole position to sign

Liverpool chiefs have made a ‘unanimous’ decision to pursue the signing of Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal in the summer, according to a report.

Changes are coming at Liverpool in the summer, when a new sporting director needs to be found and – even more importantly – a successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager.

The playing squad won’t need too much work on it, but could evolve in its own way too. In that regard, Yamal has emerged as a potential target.

Last month, a couple of days before Klopp announced his upcoming exit, Liverpool were said to be eyeing Yamal from Barcelona.

It appears their interest in him is irrespective of who their manager is, since OKDiario now claims the Liverpool board are ‘unanimous’ about making Yamal a top target for the summer.

In fact, it is claimed that Liverpool ‘will go all out’ for the Spain international and are preparing a €100m (£85.3m) bid to sign him.

Barcelona do not want to lose Yamal, who has a €1bn release clause, but if they have to make a sacrifice to meet financial goals, they might have to listen to any offer from Liverpool.

Yamal recently signed a professional contract with Barcelona until 2026 and has 34 senior appearances for the club to his name.

His form has caught the attention of various other clubs, including Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but it is Liverpool who are ‘on pole’ in the race to sign him.

Major issue may dampen Liverpool enthusiasm

There is a problem, though, which OKDiario overlooks. Players under the age of 18 are not allowed to make international transfers; Yamal is still 16.

If Liverpool were to theoretically agree to sign him, they would have to wait until July 2025 to be able to add him to their squad.

In other words, Liverpool could sign Yamal but have to wait until he completes next season with Barcelona as well before welcoming him to the Premier League – and who knows what could happen in that timeframe.

Even if there is no pre-agreement, Barcelona might be worried that by the time Yamal reaches adulthood, he will be approaching the final year of his contract with them.

This season, in what has been a breakout campaign for the Barcelona academy graduate, Yamal has recorded the first five goals and same number of assists in his senior career.

In an ideal world, Barcelona will want him to be part of their long-term future, but nothing can be classed as a certainty given the financial predicaments they have found themselves in over recent years.

