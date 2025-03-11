Liverpool are making calls for Milos Kerkez, TEAMtalk understands, with sources revealing the truth about a release clause in the left-back’s contract at Bournemouth.

Although Liverpool are having a wonderful campaign in Arne Slot’s first season in charge and could win the Premier League and the Champions League, the Reds are aware that they need to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window to maintain their high levels and also fend off competition from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

TEAMtalk understands that the left-back area is a priority for Liverpool . With Andy Robertson showing signs of slowing down, Slot wants to sign a new player for that position.

Sources have told us that Bournemouth star Kerkez is the top left-back target for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders have been following the Hungary international all season and have been hugely impressed with him.

The 21-year-old left-back was coveted by Liverpool throughout last year.

The Reds have put the leg-work into setting up a deal for the summer transfer window, with Slot a huge fan of the youngster.

Real Madrid are also very keen on Kerkez, but sources at Bournemouth are extremely keen on keeping hold of the promising defender.

However, there is an acceptance at the Cherries that Kerkez will likely leave this summer.

Kerkez is represented by the Lian Sports group who have an in with Manchester United as they represent Andre Onana.

Man Utd, though, are not expected to make a move for Kerkez, but his agents have a track record of doing big deals within the Premier League.

TEAMtalk has been told by sources that Kerkez’s agents have already taken calls from clubs, including Liverpool, who want to understand the full-back’s desires and the conditions of a potential deal.

Bournemouth have not given an exact amount they want for Kerkez, but there is belief a deal can be struck for around £40million.

No release clause in Milos Kerkez’s contract – sources

There have been reports that there is a release clause in Kerkez’s contract.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that there is no such clause.

Kerkez is under contract at Bournemouth until 2028, and the Cherries are in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a good transfer fee for him.

Bournemouth could also lose 22-year-old Ukraine international centre-back Illya Zabarnyi and 19-year-old Spanish central defender Dean Huijsen, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interested in them.

Latest Liverpool news: Szoboszlai to convince Kerkez, Lineker verdict

Dominik Szoboszlai plays with Kerkez for the Hungary national football team, and it seems that Liverpool are keen on exploiting that relationship to get a deal done for the left-back.

A report has claimed that Liverpool have told Szoboszlai to convince Kerkez to move to Anfield this summer, with Real Madrid also on the hunt for the young left-back.

Staying on the subject of Kerkez, former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker believes that the left-back would be a good signing for Liverpool after watching him in action against Spurs.

Lineker said on The Rest is Football podcast: “It was looking a bit bleak and grim for Spurs, but at least they salvaged something.

“They came back, surprisingly so I thought, because I didn’t see that coming. Bournemouth press so well, don’t they?

“The run and the ball from Kerkez as well! He’s really good. I think they might struggle to keep him at Bournemouth.

“I saw the links with Liverpool and that makes sense. It makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to offload as many as five players in the summer transfer window.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg noted: “Liverpool FC are already preparing for an exciting summer transfer window.

“A reshaing of the squad is planned, with several new signings expected.

“Potential departures include Caoimhin Kelleher, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Diogo Jota.”

IN FOCUS: The timeline of Milos Kerkez’s rise

By Samuel Bannister

August 2020 – Makes his senior debut in the Hungarian second tier at the age of just 16 years and nine months.

February 2021– After receiving a call from Paolo Maldini, moves to Italy to link up with AC Milan’s youth system.

January 2022 – Having never graduated to Milan’s first team, completes a move to AZ, initially linking up with the Dutch side’s reserve team.

May 2022 – Makes his first senior appearance for AZ in an Eredivisie match.

June 2022 – Earns his first call-up to the Hungary national team, but remains an unused substitute.

August 2022 – Scores his first goal for AZ, which was the winner against Sparta Rotterdam.

September 2022 – Makes his international debut for Hungary in a win over Germany.

May 2023 – Starts the second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham to reach 17 appearances in the competition from his debut European season.

July 2023 – After being linked with Lazio and Benfica, moves to the Premier League instead by joining Bournemouth.

August 2023 – Makes his Premier League debut and the first of 33 appearances in his maiden season in English football.

June 2024 – Starts all three of Hungary’s group-stage matches at Euro 2024 before their elimination.

November 2024 – Provides both of his side’s assists in a 2-1 win as Bournemouth secure a historic first ever victory over Manchester City.

November 2024 – Scores his first Premier League goal in a win over Wolves.

March 2025 – Reaches five assists for the season by setting up a goal against Spurs.