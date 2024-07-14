Liverpool are ‘making progress’ on the signing of a centre-back amid growing confidence over a compromise on the fee, though a report claims the move would signal the beginning of the end for Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Van Dijk has been everything Liverpool could have hoped for and more since his £75m arrival from Southampton at the start of 2018.

The Dutch centre-half helped Liverpool end their 30-year wait for a top flight title. He’s also won the Champions League with the Reds and steered the club to two further finals.

Van Dijk remains one of the world’s best defenders despite being well into his 30s now aged 33. However, whether he has a long-term future at Anfield is another matter entirely.

Van Dijk’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025. As such, he’s entered the final year of his deal, as have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have zero intention of offloading any of that superstar trio this window. Their aim is to tie all three players down to new contracts, though Van Dijk may have other ideas.

When speaking after the Netherlands’ elimination from Euro 2024 at the hands of England, Van Dijk raised eyebrows when discussing his future for both club and country.

“I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” said the Liverpool and Netherlands captain. “Then we’ll go for it again, but first recover from this.

“After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it’s over.”

According to a fresh update from Caught Offside, Liverpool are accelerating the pursuit of a left-footed centre-back who’d be viewed as the successor to Van Dijk.

Liverpool ‘making progress’ on Goncalo Inacio transfer

The Reds are reportedly advancing in their bid to sign Sporting CP and Portugal centre-back, Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old can be plucked out of Sporting by way of a €60m/£51m release clause.

However, the report states Liverpool are quietly confident of striking a compromise on the fee with Sporting and agreeing a deal for a discounted sum.

Inacio is understood to be Liverpool’s ‘priority’ target in the centre-back position this summer. The Reds are a man light having seen Joel Matip leave the club via free agency.

New boss Arne Slot can call upon Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah at present.

Nat Phillips is expected to leave and an offer from Turkey has already been received, while Slot will consider whether to integrate Sepp van den Berg into his plans following an impressive loan spell with Mainz last term.

However, the latest on Van den Berg strongly suggests the Dutchman wants out. Van den Berg wishes to return to his home country by joining PSV Eindhoven and is hopeful Liverpool will lower their £20m valuation to help ease a deal over the line.

The sales of Van den Berg and Phillips will force Liverpool into the market, especially as Gomez is often required to cover the full-back positions.

Inacio signing signals the end for Van Dijk?

Signing Inacio would present Slot with an immediate option, though per Caught Offside, the Portuguese would also be viewed as Van Dijk’s long-term successor at left centre-back.

The inference there is Van Dijk would leave Liverpool when his contract expires 11 months from now.

If signing Inacio this window, Liverpool would already have Van Dijk’s replacement on board and he’d already have a full season of English football under his belt when the time comes to step into Van Dijk’s shoes on a permanent basis.

In the event Liverpool fail to land Inacio or walk away from the deal, other options reportedly on their radar include Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) and Willian Pacho (Eintracht Frankfurt).

