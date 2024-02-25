Liverpool manager search: Ruben Amorim breaks silence with candid response on Anfield links

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has reacted to continued speculation that is he firmly in the running to be the next manager of Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp departs this summer.

The Merseysiders have already begun their search for a new manager after Klopp emotionally announced he would be stepping down from the role at the end of the season.

Reds legend Xabi Alonso was quickly installed as the frontrunner after taking Bayer Leverkusen to the summit in Germany as they look for their first ever Bundesliga title.

However, reports suggest the Spaniard prefers to remain in Germany and take over from Thomas Tuchel when he departs Bayer Munich this summer.

Amorim has emerged as the likeliest back-up option for Liverpool, although Germany national team coach Julian Nagelsmann is also thought to now be in the running.

But in terms of Amorim’s credentials, he has already led Sporting to a league title and has a current win percentage of 69.74 – having won 136 of his 195 games in charge to date.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Rio Ave on Sunday night, he was asked about the rumours linking him to Liverpool and told reporters: “I’m not going to dwell on my future, I’ve already said what I had to say.

“Every time I talk about it the topic comes up again. I just want to beat Rio Ave [on Sunday night] and then we’ll see.”

Amorim remains a top Premier League target

Amorim has addressed his future on several occasions this season, having also been linked with the Manchester United job when Erik ten Hag was under pressure at the tail end of 2023.

The 39-year-old was also shortlisted by Chelsea and Tottenham last season before they eventually appointed Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou respectively.

Speaking about the Old Trafford links back in November, Amorim, who is believed to have a release clause in his contract worth around €10million (£8.7m) said: “We don’t know the future, it depends on the results.

“It has more to do with the general idea of what we need as a team, extra pressure so we don’t hide.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different.

“I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”

