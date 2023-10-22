Liverpool mesmerised by Argentine midfielder as transfer tussle with two UCL sides commences

Liverpool are keen to compete for the signing of Ezequiel Fernandez from Boca Juniors, according to a report explaining what competition they face.

Fernandez is a defensive midfielder, which would make him a candidate to complete Liverpool’s midfield rebuild. They have largely been using his compatriot Alexis Mac Allister in the holding role since they sold Fabinho over the summer, but it is not his preferred function.

Therefore, Liverpool might be in the market for another holding midfielder in 2024, especially given that the player they brought in for that role this summer – Wataru Endo – is neither a long-term solution nor an instant starter.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, one target who has caught Liverpool’s attention is Fernandez, who now has 43 appearances to his name for Boca Juniors.

At the age of 21, Fernandez could have a future in Europe. Per the report, Liverpool have been aroused by his ability, but AC Milan and Benfica – both of whom are in the Champions League this season – have also become interested.

Boca Juniors still have Fernandez under contract until December 2025, but they will be aware of the risk that they could lose him to a European club. In fact, Barcelona previously ran the rule over him when he was a youth player.

Only time will tell if Liverpool will be the next destination for Fernandez, who developed well on loan at Tigre in 2022 and has helped Boca Juniors to the Copa Libertadores final this year.

They have alternatively been tipped to revive their interest in Andre, who will be on the opposite side to Fernandez in that continental final with Fluminense in November.

Why is Ezequiel Fernandez wanted by his suitors?

In terms of the competition for Fernandez, Milan are currently dealing with an injury to Ismael Bennacer. Their other sitting midfielder, Rade Krunic, is 30 years old now.

Milan added Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their midfield from Chelsea this summer, as well as Tijjani Reijnders from AZ and Yunus Musah from Valencia. The fact they are being pushed forward as suitors for Fernandez by a Milanese source suggests they may have unfinished business, though.

Benfica, meanwhile, only got to enjoy the services of another E Fernandez for six months after Chelsea bought Ezequiel’s compatriot Enzo Fernandez from them in January. They have now given more prominence to Joao Neves and Florentino Luis at the base of their midfield, but both of those talents could have steps to take elsewhere too.

Therefore, Ezequiel Fernandez’s future is all to play for. Right now, his main focus will be on making the best account of himself possible on the stage of a continental final.