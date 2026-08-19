Liverpool have finally agreed to sell Curtis Jones to a European giant after first rejecting multiple bids as they were adamant about getting their asking price.

The Reds have not sold any of their players yet this summer. Of their exits, three have been free transfers – Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson – and the loan departure of Armin Pecsi.

But there have been negotiations ongoing for a number of players, with the likes of Jones and Cody Gakpo included in that.

Jones has been a firm target for Inter Milan, but they’ve seen multiple bids knocked back, the latest of them for €30million (£26m).

Liverpool were holding out for closer to €40million (£34m) and they’ve got nearer that after sticking to their valuation.

Insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there’s an agreement in place for Inter to sign Jones for an entire package of €35million (£30m) – between the last bid and what they wanted.

The agreement with Jones has never been a problem, and his medical ahead of the move is now in planning.

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Second exit to follow Jones

The midfielder will become the fifth player to depart Anfield in some capacity this summer, and the first on a permanent deal.

But a sixth exit, and second loan of the summer, is quickly advancing.

Sky Sports (11:15, Wednesday, August 19) reports Levante are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe on loan this summer.

It is stated the deal will be a straight loan, with no potential for a permanent deal.

However, it’s suggested late proposals from other clubs could still be put forward for the Liverpool man.

With Jeremy Jacquet, Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez all injured, Ndukwe was one of a handful of centre-backs fit at Anfield during pre-season, with Virgil van Dijk not on the tour.

The 18-year-old played in the heart of defence in the 4-2 pre-season loss against Leeds.

But with Ronald Araujo being loaned in from Barcelona, and Jacquet returning to fitness, Andoni Iraola seemingly sees it better for Ndukwe to head out on loan, where there’ll be more opportunities than at Anfield.