Liverpool have reportedly set a €40million (£34.5m) asking price for one of their current midfielders, who has the interest of a pair of Premier League sides and a Serie A giant.

The Reds will see some changes in their squad over the summer. The departures of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah have already been confirmed, while there are some players who will likely be pushed out.

There’s been speculation over the future of Curtis Jones of late, with Caught Offside reporting that Liverpool might let him go as his contract is up in a year, and there’s been no progress on a new one.

They report on interest from Aston Villa, Tottenham and Serie A giants Inter Milan, where he was a target in January.

Further to that, it’s said Liverpool want £34.5million for Jones’ services.

The report suggests, though, that the asking price for the English midfielder is proving problematic at the moment.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Inter leading for Jones

TEAMtalk is aware that Inter are the club most interested in Jones, and have accelerated talks over a possible transfer.

They feel he’d be the ideal addition to their midfield, though they won’t get into a bidding war for his services.

Sources do not give a price tag for Jones, so it’s not clear what Inter will or won’t pay for him.

In any case, Jones himself is intrigued by the prospect of playing in Serie A and would be open to testing himself in Italy.

Sources reiterate that there are no negotiations ongoing for a new contract with Liverpool at the moment, as both they and the midfielder are reassessing their position.