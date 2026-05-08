Ally McCoist has told Liverpool they’ve “missed” a justifiably “criticised” former striker, as he urged them to make three signings in the summer window.

The Reds spent around £450million to go backwards in the summer. After winning the Premier League last term, they’re unlikely to finish higher than fourth this season, despite shelling a lot of cash on some big names.

McCoist has detailed the difficulties some of those new signings have had, and feels they’ve desperately missed a few of the players they’ve sold, with one man standing out: Darwin Nunez.

McCoist said on talkSPORT: “[Mohamed] Salah’s form has been nothing like what it was, which made him one of the best players in the country. He’s really dipped.

“The loss particularly of [Luis] Diaz and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] had been massive for them. Clearly a tragedy with [Diogo] Jota.

“Do you know something? I think they’ve even missed the big boy up front, Darwin Nunez, right? He was criticised and a lot of it was justified, but the one thing he did, he was a presence, he ran about, he made himself a real nuisance, he chipped in with some goals.

“I think they just haven’t handled losing the players that they have. The players they’ve brought in, whether it’s been injury or lack of form, [Florian] Wirtz, [Milos] Kerkez has took a while to get going, [Jeremie] Frimpong’s taken a little bit of time to get going as well.

“They need strengthening, in my opinion, right up the spine. Centre-forward, centre-midfielder and a centre-back.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Nunez ready to return

TEAMtalk revealed in April that Nunez is ready to find a route back to European football, after becoming ineligible to play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal following their capture of Karim Benzema, which saw him registered in one of their foreign player spots instead.

It has since been reported elsewhere that Nunez has an agreement in place to cancel his Al-Hilal contract.

Our sources are aware that he’d be willing to take a large pay cut in order to move back to Europe, where Chelsea have carried out assessments for the striker.

They have other options, so it’s not a certainty that Nunez will be signed, but there is at least interest in him back in England.

There are reported to be clubs elsewhere in Europe interested in the striker, with Juventus and AC Milan said to be keen on him.