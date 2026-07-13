Liverpool remain determined to secure the signing of Bradley Barcola this summer, though two very obvious hurdles towards his signing mean sporting director Richard Hughes is keeping an eye on alternatives, amid growing claims that a new £70m-rated option could soon become a very firm target.

The PSG star has shone at this summer’s World Cup as part of a superstar France attacking line-up, who have scored an impressive 16 goals in their six matches so far. With a clash against Spain to come in the semi-finals on Tuesday night, Barcola will hope to get the nod over his club and country teammate Desire Doué to start the game.

But once his duties at this summer’s World Cup are over, attention will turn back towards his club situation, with sources exclusively revealing to TEAMtalk last week that Barcola is very much open to leaving PSG owing to concerns over his dwindling minutes under Luis Enrique and with the reigning European champions also now targeting the summer signings of Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche.

The arrivals of both those players could reluctantly force PSG to consider Barcola’s sale, especially considering the 23-year-old has chosen to put a hold on renewal talks over a deal which is currently due to expire just two years from now.

However, a deal for the 26-cap France star will not be easy. Sources insist PSG will seek a fee in excess of the British transfer record to sell the star, while Liverpool know they would face heavy competition from Premier League champions Arsenal were the French giants to confirm they were open to his sale.

Indeed, speaking over the weekend, Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele has revealed that the Gunners are seen as favourites to land the star should he be on the move this summer.

“Arsenal seem very hot on Morgan Rogers. Can they afford both of him and Bradley Barcola? I’m not sure,” Steele said.

“I had a text from someone in the know at Arsenal, or around Arsenal, I should say, last week, and they were saying that they believe that Arsenal are top of the race for Barcola. But I don’t know how clear-cut it is; we don’t know for certain whether he’s leaving- that’s another question.”

And while Steele went on to explain why the Reds can’t be ruled out of the equation, a fresh report claims the Reds are already warming to the idea of signing a £70m alternative – the third winger they have seriously chased this summer, having already been turned down by Diomande…

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Liverpool target move for Yankuba Minteh

Indeed, per a report from talkSPORT, Liverpool are now giving serious consideration to a move for Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambian forward has been on the Reds’ radar for some time, and we reported all the way back in June 2024 how the Brighton man was on FSG’s radar.

And while it was revealed on June 29 that Minteh was one of six new options that the club were considering, talkSPORT now reports that the Reds are plotting a firm approach to sign the 21-year-old who has been described as ‘lightning quick’ and ‘extremely dangerous’.

Persuading Brighton to sell may not be straightforward, though, and while the Seagulls are open to the departures of their top stars, they prove to be difficult negotiators who often get top dollar for their players.

All the same, another journalist, David Lynch, reckons a move for Minteh would make a great deal of sense for Liverpool.

Discussing links to the 21-year-old, as well as Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Said El Mala, Lynch stated: “I have to say the one I lean towards, and he probably had the least impressive season of the three, actually, is probably Minteh.

“Minteh is probably a better profile fit, obviously a left footer on the right-hand side, with Premier League experience.”

The Gambia international only managed seven goal contributions (three scored, four assists) in 34 appearances across the 2025/26 campaign, but Lynch believes his output would soar by moving to Anfield.

“He didn’t have a great season last season in terms of output,” Lynch admitted.

“I think the way Brighton play may hamstring him a little bit. He’s very much pushed out quite wide rather than getting into goal-scoring central positions.”

Indeed, Lynch believes Liverpool’s style would unlock far bigger numbers from the 21-year-old, who could excel under new manager Andoni Iraola.

“I think in a kind of Iraola system, I can easily see how his numbers would upscale.

“He also works incredibly hard off the ball. His defensive numbers are great.”

Lynch, though, admits Liverpool should still try and go all out for Barcola.

“I think it’s tough pickings really,” he said, discussing Liverpool’s alternatives to Diomande.

“That’s why I’m really wedded to the idea that you go and get Barcola if you can.

“But if they had to move down the list, I think he [Minteh] would be quite high up for me.”

Meanwhile, a shock new suitor is reported to have emerged in the growing race to sign Liverpool legend Salah this summer, with a switch to Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer now the likeliest destination.

The Reds are also facing ‘complications’ in their bid to sign a £34m-rated Mexico sensation amid claims that ‘contact’ over a deal has been made.

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