Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes his former club should break with tradition and sign an experienced 18-cap England frontman to lead their attack next season, having explained why Arne Slot will have to reluctantly walk away from a deal for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

The Merseysiders are still in dreamland after wrapping up the Premier League title with four games to spare, capping off what has been a truly magnificent first season at Anfield for Slot. But with the Dutchman keen to put his own stamp down on the side and create a long-lasting dynasty at Liverpool, Slot has been cleared to spend big money on player upgrades this summer.

With TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first breaking news in February of a likely £200m budget and what sources described to him as a ‘historic summer’, we have been told that the Liverpool priorties this summer will focus on three positions: a long-term heir for Virgil van Dijk, a left-back to ultimately take the place of Andy Robertson, and a new striker capable of scoring goals and who can take some of the burden off Mo Salah’s shoulders.

The hunt for a new No.9 is certainly an intriguing one. Slot’s dream signing is understood to be Newcastle frontman Isak. The Swede has enjoyed another excellent season, scoring 26 times in 39 appearances and delivering the sort of performances that make him one of the world’s most coveted strikers.

However, with Newcastle likely to demand a fee in excess of £130m – comfortably a new British record – Liverpool are likely to find themselves priced out of a move.

But speaking to The i, Fowler has encouraged the Reds to break with tradition and move to sign Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins instead.

“The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a number nine, so the prices will become silly,” Fowler began.

“If you look at Isak, he’s going to be £100m plus easily. He’s a wonderful player, but Liverpool may not want to pay that, and they’ll look around.”

Liverpool’s transfer model sees them sign players who are still to enter their peak years; making superstars, rather than buying them, if you like.

Despite that, Fowler is encouraging a move for 29-year-old Watkins, who has 171 goals from 466 career appearances.

“You could look at Ollie Watkins,” Fowler adds. “He doesn’t really fit the model in terms of what Liverpool want, given his age, but I’d go and get him for a couple of years because he’s a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League.”

Villa open to Watkins sale, but Reds prefer Bundesliga striker

While Aston Villa had no hesitation rejecting a cheeky lowball offer from Arsenal in January for Watkins, a summer sale could yet be on the cards if Unai Emery’s side are presented with an attractive offer for the 18-times capped England striker.

And with the Midlanders looking to reinvest in their squad to help fund deals for several top targets – loanee Marcus Rashford among them – Watkins could find himself a surprise victim of Emery and Monchi’s plans to establish Villa as one of English football’s leading clubs.

However, while he is a player of interest to the Reds, they are instead expected to pursue a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike instead.

The Bundesliga side are open to his sale, though could seek a fee as high as €100m (£85m, $113m) this summer.

According to journalist Lewis Steele, the wiry 6ft 3in frontman is now the striker the Reds are ‘most interested in’ this summer.

In a Q&A in the Daily Mail, the journalist replied: “Hugo Ekitike is the name that pops up the most when I speak to people, so I think it is fair to say he is one to keep a close eye on.

“The France Under 21 star has scored 19 goals and made eight assists for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and ticks a lot of boxes in terms of his age profile and experience – he is playing every week in a top league and has European experience, too.”

