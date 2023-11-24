Liverpool name eye-watering price that’ll seal Salah to Al-Ittihad transfer, with talks set to open

The gargantuan sum Liverpool could be willing to sell Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad for has been named, while reports including from Fabrizio Romano have provided telling updates on the winger’s future.

Losing Salah would be a bitter pill to swallow for Liverpool – even if they were extremely well compensated. The Egyptian remains one of world football’s most potent attacking weapons despite being 31 years of age. Indeed, Salah has top scored for Liverpool in each of his six full seasons at Anfield and is once again leading the way for Jurgen Klopp’s side this year.

However, the burgeoning Saudi Pro League is posing a threat to Liverpool, with Al-Ittihad in particular refusing to back down.

They are the club who verbally offered Liverpool £150m over the summer. The Reds refused to cash in, though Al-Ittihad aren’t giving in.

Indeed, ESPN recently claimed a fresh bid is likely to be made in January. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ittihad’s new attempt will meet the same fate as the old one.

“From what I’m told, Liverpool will retain the same position in the January transfer window,” the transfer guru told his Here We Go podcast.

“Liverpool have no intention of letting Mo Salah leave in January. With crazy money, anything can happen, but as of right now, Liverpool have the same position.”

However, the story could be different if Al-Ittihad extend their interest into a third transfer window.

Liverpool to hold contract talks; price tag named if no breakthrough

Salah will have just one year remaining on his Liverpool deal come the summer. He’ll also turn 32 in mid-June.

A mammoth offer will be even more difficult to turn down for Reds owners FSG at that stage. Indeed, how often do clubs get the chance to collect a truly gigantic fee for a 32-year-old in the final year of his contract?

Now, according to a report in Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), the magic number that can convince Liverpool to cash in has been revealed.

It’s claimed ‘Liverpool could be tempted to accept a significant offer in the region of £200m if the opportunity arises.’

That figure would make Salah the most expensive footballer of all time, narrowly surpassing the €222m/£198m PSG paid to sign Neymar in 2017.

The story doesn’t end there, however, with the report claiming it’s not out of the question Salah signs a contract extension with Liverpool.

Indeed, the piece adds Liverpool plan to open talks with Salah and his camp at the beginning of 2024. If Salah pens a new deal, a move to Saudi Arabia would be kicked down the road for at least another year or two.

Only if those talks do not yield a breakthrough will Liverpool reportedly consider cashing in next summer to the tune of £200m.

